 Volume 14, Issue 11  |  February 8, 2022

Laguna Beach – A Look Back 020822

Laguna Beach – A Look Back

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

In the last “Looking Back,” we mentioned the triumvirate of Laguna’s plein air painters which took over the art community a hundred years ago, in the early 1920s. We have looked at Frank Cuprien and the next of the plein air master to examine would be William Wendt.

Wendt was born in Germany in 1865 and spent his early years apprenticing to be a cabinetmaker. But his love was painting, and he moved to Chicago as a 15 year old in 1880 to learn his new trade. Although he took art classes, he was mostly self-taught. 

In Chicago, he rented a studio on Wabash Avenue, and met a pretty sculptor who kept her studio right across the hall. They become immediate friends.

In the mid 1890s, Wendt began traveling to Southern California, painting his first plein air piece at a Malibu ranch. He was immediately drawn to Southern California beaches, citing the bright colors and shimmering light off the water that fit his impressionistic style. He would take efforts to avoid painting in studio, or include any type of figures in his paintings.

A commercial failure in Chicago, he was embraced by Southern California, His friendship with Ms. Bracken had progressed to a romance, and in 1906, they married in Chicago and immediately moved to Los Angeles, where Wendt could take advantage of the multiple beaches and mountains nearby.

But the Wendts were continually drawn to Laguna Beach, not only for the seascapes but also for the fellow plein air artists that had also made Laguna their home. 

Wendt was a founding member of the Laguna Beach Art Association in 1918 along with Frank Cuprien.

In 1918, the Wendts moved to Laguna permanently and moved into a small white wood-framed house/studio at 229 Arch, the lot above South Coast Highway, giving them a wonderful ocean view.

Julia and William Wendt

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Bowers Museum

Julia and William Wendt in their living room at 229 Arch, 1920

In this rare 1920 photo, we see the couple in their Laguna Beach living room. By this time, Wendt was a major player in the expanding Laguna Beach art colony.

 He once described a typical day in his Laguna Beach home/studio: Paint plein air seascapes in the morning, pick up his mail at lunch time, stretch his canvases over wood frames and then in the afternoon deliver completed paintings to his dealer for future sales. 

Unlike the gregarious Cuprien, Wendt was quiet, perhaps even introverted. Where Cuprien would invite fellow artists to his home nightly, Wendt kept to himself, enjoying quiet evenings with Julia. Yet the respect he commanded in town was tremendous.

He described occasional bouts of depression, but stated that painting a seascape quickly cured him.

Julia passed in the studio in 1942, at age 72. Wendt suffered a major heart attack in 1946 and also passed in the home on Arch at age 81. 

A small side street off of Thalia Street is named in his honor. His original studio home still stands, with some remodeling that did not significantly alter the historic footprint. It is privately owned. 

And, of course, his many paintings are on display at many galleries and museums throughout the country, memorializing the beaches of Laguna even a 100 years later.

• • •

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

