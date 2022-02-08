NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 11  |  February 8, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 020822

“Art in Public Places” – Usher In and Beacon by John Barber and Louis Longi

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Installed in 2007, the installations Usher In and Beacon are a collaboration between two local artists John Barber, a glass blower and sculptor Louis Longi. Located at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road, the pieces were funded by the City of Laguna Beach. 

art in bench with two

Click on photo for a larger image

“Usher In” reinforces the importance and value of visitors

Beacon shows a bronze figure (created by Longi) symbolically holding a three-foot hand blown glass beacon of light (designed by Barber) as it directs visitors towards the city. Usher In, a backless bench with cast glass seat, reinforces the importance and value of visitors as two bronze figures work together to carry it towards the vibrance of the city.

Barber: pioneer of the new renaissance glass movement

Barber has had a long and notable career. At the invitation of Erwin Eisch, Barber traveled to Germany to meet with Eisch and was subsequently accepted as his apprentice. It was there that Barber first set foot on the road from studio apprentice to intricate decoration assisting Eisch in the creation of his glass masterworks. Later Eisch was instrumental in helping Barber gain admittance to the celebrated State School for Glass Design in Zwiezel. 

art in up close beacon

Click on photo for a larger image

“Beacon” is a collaboration between John Barber and Louis Longi

In 1973, Barber returned to the United States and founded one of Southern California’s first privately owned glass blowing studios. He continued his research, focusing his interest on the rediscovery of lost techniques which produced the breathtaking glass masterwork of the Art Nouveau period. In European tradition, an apprenticeship lasts 20 years. Barber has several other public installations in Laguna.

Longi uses “lost wax” technique 

An artist whose career spans more than 35 years, Longi’s sculptures use “lost-wax” foundry, a technique using wax to create a mold into which metal is later poured. Longi then welds together the bronze pieces extracted from the mold. 

In 1987, Longi earned his degree in the Fine Arts Program with emphasis in sculpture and painting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. From 1988-1990, he was in an apprenticeship in bronze sculptures and lost wax foundation at the Ed Dwight Studio, Denver, CO, and from 1990-1991, he was in an apprenticeship in bronze sculptures and lost wax foundation at Fedde Bronze Works, Denver, CO.

art in bench with shadow

Click on photo for a larger image

Carrying the bench toward the vibrancy of the city 

In addition to his collaboration on Beacon and Usher In, Longi created the four-foot high by 12-foot long cast bronze and wood sculptural bench titled Support in Heisler Park. It overlooks Main Beach and pays tribute to the City of Laguna Beach and how they support the arts through commissioned projects and annual art festivals. The installation also gives visitors a respite at one of the most panoramic views in town.

This is the 47th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

