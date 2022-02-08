Concept review for proposed mixed-use project 020822

Concept review for proposed mixed-use project in HIP District touches on housing needs, view equity issues

By SARA HALL

The Planning Commission last week heard a concept review for a proposed mixed-use project looking to add a second story of residential units over an existing single-story commercial building in the HIP District.

Although there was no vote on Wednesday (Feb. 2), commissioners provided feedback on the proposed project.

Plans show an upper-level addition of five new apartment units over an existing single-story commercial building at 1040 South Coast Highway. The 2,308-square-foot single-story structure fronts South Coast Highway with a six-car surface parking lot accessible from the alley at the rear. It’s located in the HIP (Historic and Interesting Places) District, which covers South Coast Highway from Thalia Street to Bluebird Canyon Drive.

According to the staff report, the property was developed in 1949 as a commercial building and has received limited improvements since that time. Until the property recently became vacant, a laundromat and dry cleaning establishment operated at the site since 1964. The ground level commercial space is proposed to be remodeled as a neighborhood-serving grocery store.

Much of the discussion revolved around the city’s housing needs and how to address the issue with mixed-use projects under current code.

There were several comments about using this proposed project as a “case study” as to why housing is difficult to build under the current zoning code. This is a good opportunity to review what barriers there are to housing projects, staff noted.

Commissioner Steve Kellenberg asked staff to explore possible changes to the code or certain criteria that prevents a project like this from being viable.

“This is a demonstration of how archaic some of our current zoning criteria is at a time when we have very strong, agreed-to, unanimously supported policies on trying to increase housing,” he said. Some policies are “so extremely punitive to the type of project that, I think, we all would like to see here.”

Other commissioners commented on the number of variances this project would need and some opined that this might not be the right location for a second-story housing project.

“We are trying to put 10 pounds in a five-pound bag here and it might be a bridge too far on this site,” Kellenberg added.

Overall, there are a lot of issues, said Commissioner Ken Sadler, noting the number of potential variances needed could be reduced by getting some density bonuses and incentives.

“Variances are supposed to be the exception more than the rule,” he added.

A number of neighbors also raised concerns about potential view impacts, privacy, parking issues and traffic congestion.

This all has to be taken into consideration, Sadler said.

“As much as we want to promote additional residential opportunities within the city to meet our state mandated requirements, this particular project might not be the one to do it,” Sadler said. “I will remain open-minded about it all, but I think the applicant team should continue to look at residential versus office on the second floor.”

Although commissioners were split on whether office space was the right use.

There are challenges, but it’s a positive contribution to the HIP District and housing is needed in the city, said Commissioner Susan Whitin.

“I’m very supportive of housing across the board in Laguna,” Whitin said. “I think it would inject life into the city and specifically into the HIP District, (which) I think is the perfect place for housing interventions.”

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach/Anders Lasater Architects

The current property at 1040 South Coast Highway (top) and a rendering of the proposed mixed-use project

This discussion is a great example why there hasn’t been residential on the second floor of commercial properties in much of Laguna in many years, said property owner Joe Hanauer.

They worked with the laundromat owner for many years, he said, through family, financial and health problems. Eventually, COVID shuttered the business, he said, and if that hadn’t been the case this wouldn’t be on the table now.

“We think there is a great opportunity,” for residential above commercial at this site, Hanauer said. “It’s a vibrant neighborhood, it should contribute to the vibe of that block in the HIP District.”

It’s time to “take a bite of the apple” and see if it can be done, he said.

“I’ve been talking about doing residential on the second floor of commercial buildings for a long period of time,” Hanauer said, “not just to bring greater vibrancy to Laguna’s commercial neighborhoods, but also to provide opportunities for younger people that would like to stay in town, but can’t afford it, as well as seniors who have lived here for many years and need to sell their home and want to stay and don’t want to go to Laguna Woods.”

To meet this demographic, the plan is to build smaller units, he explained. The proposed one bedrooms are about 550 square feet and the two bedrooms are about 700 square feet.

“From a real-world affordability perspective these can be secured by the target market we’re talking about,” Hanauer said.

Architect Anders Lasater noted that there are still a lot of questions to be answered, but he hopes to find some common ground as they narrow their focus and start “chiseling off the sharp edges” of the project.

“It’s definitely a challenging project, but it’s an innovative project,” Lasater said. “It’s a project that I think looks forward into the next 50 years and tries to address issues that this city is dealing with, not only from the housing perspective but also just from ‘What do you do with these 1950s, ‘60s, buildings one-story all along your corridors that need some revitalization?’”

There are solutions to most of the issues, Hanauer said, even the parking.

If they are reading it correctly, a state code allows for one-half space per residential unit if 20% of the units are low-income, Hanauer said. Total, using the state policy and credits and utilizing tandem parking, they are still short two parking spaces, but those can be provided at an off-site lot within 600 feet that they own, he said.

Tandem parking was also a point of discussion for the commission, with some thinking it could be a creative solution and others noting that it just might make the parking situation worse.

Lasater said they visited a few neighbors, who shared concerns of the mass and proximity of the building, potential privacy and view impacts, additional traffic in the already busy alley and potential impact the grocery market versus the former laundromat use.

“I understand where they’re coming from,” Lasater said, “but I feel confident, as well, that their concerns about the building design can be addressed…we may be just staring down the barrel of the parking being our primary issue and I’m confident we can solve that through some creative work as well. I think the building and this proposal got some legs, we’re just really looking for enthusiastic support for helping us find the right answers to these questions.”

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach/Anders Lasater Architects

A rendering of the proposed mixed-use project

Several people spoke during public comment, some supportive of renovating the property, a few advocating for the project in relation to the city’s housing needs, and others, mostly neighbors, concerned about the impact.

Most public speakers favored the idea of renovating the building, but weren’t sure this was the right project.

Jason Watson, owner of the building to the north, said he’s excited to see the changes coming to the outdated laundromat, but he also wants to preserve the view from his building.

“We’re looking to preserve that and at the same time be excited about the project next door,” he said.

Housing and Human Service Committee Chair Alex Rounaghi said the group unanimously voted to support this project to meet the city’s RHNA housing needs. The challenges presented are not unique to this project, he added, there are policy inconsistencies that make housing projects difficult.

“This project could not come at a more perfect time as our committee compiles a list of civic policy recommendations that we want the council to consider,” Rounaghi said. “It’s time to bring our policies to 2022.”

There are tough decisions that need to be made to address housing constraints in the zoning code, Rounaghi noted, but there are also “low hanging fruit” options when it comes to the outdated policy changes that have broad community support.

“When it comes to housing, it’s long past time for our city to move beyond a piecemeal and reactive approach, and it’s time for us to develop a strategic implementation plan that produces the housing units that our community needs,” he said. “More mixed income projects like this will help our city meet our housing needs.”

Just one or two affordable housing units may not seem like a lot, but any progress on meeting the city’s housing requirements is helpful, he noted.

Fellow HHSC member Barbara McMurray said the city obviously needs housing and they need creative solutions like this project in order to meet those needs. There are a lot of barriers with this project, she noted, but it’s worth the result by working to overcome those issues.

“(The city needs) to break some eggs if we want to make an omelet,” she said.

Others weren’t quite as supportive of the proposed plan for the two-story project.

Local resident Peter Romps said he has a sliver of an ocean view from his house that this project would block.

“I wish everyone was a winner out of this but as our house sits directly behind this, we’re not going to be a winner,” he said.

The building is so close they could reach out and borrow a cup of sugar or some eggs, he joked.

“We would lose all view, all natural light, all ocean breeze and all privacy with a building that’s literally right up against our face,” Romps said.

He also mentioned difficult parking issues, crowding an already busy alleyway, and increased congestion on the street and highway as concerns that would come with the project. The laundromat has a few people come and stay for a few hours, so it doesn’t exacerbate the situation, but a grocery store and residential units would, he added.

Romps also called the tandem parking idea “crazy” and worried that it would lead to honking horns throughout the day.

All the issues Romps mentioned were echoed by other neighbors. He urged the commission to protect the local residents from the “misguided version of progress” and request that the project stay within the existing site footprint.

“This is the first time we’ve considered going [moving] elsewhere,” Romps said, “and, quite frankly, if the City of Laguna Beach’s vision of progress is this, then it probably isn’t the city for us any longer.”

Annette Davis, another local resident, said those in support of the project would likely have a different opinion if it was in their own backyard.

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Story pole staking with the proposed building silhouettes highlighted in red

Several commissioners emphasized that this was just a concept review and that the project will go through several revisions before, or even if, it’s ultimately approved.

“This is not nailed down yet, it’s in its infancy,” Sadler said.

More detailed plans and analysis will happen later, if at all, he added.

Although, if a two-story structure is ultimately approved, it will impact views and preserving view equity will be a challenge while trying to balance with the development rights of the property owner.

“Because it’s not two stories right now is going to have view impacts for the neighbors,” Sadler confirmed. “The question of view equity has to be further evaluated.”

It’s a challenge to find the balance between somebody’s reasonable right to improve their property versus somebody else’s right to maintain their important views as much as possible, which can be further debated depending on where the view is seen from (kitchen or deck), the amount of impact and the type of view (ocean or open sky), noted Sadler, who was previously on the Design Review Board.

It’s a balancing act between neighborhood compatibility and resident view equity and the development rights of a property owner, Chair Pro Tem Jorg Dubin agreed.

“This particular building looks pretty shabby and is prime for some level of redevelopment,” Dubin said. “As far as what’s right or wrong for any particular neighborhood, that’s a very subjective thing. Some people would want things to never change or stay quaint and cottage-y and other people would like to see a more contemporary mix of buildings. Because we don’t live in a planned community it’s always going to be subject to opinion.”

People get used to seeing a property a certain way, particularly if it’s been “dormant” for some time and whenever there’s a change or redevelopment it can be difficult and there may be some understandable resistance from neighbors, he added.

“I hope everybody can just keep an open mind and see if we can work through some of these issues and come up with some viable and creative solutions that would allow…the neighbors’ issues resolved and, at the same time, find a balance for the property owner to be able to do some redevelopment there too. Let’s be creative in our thoughts and keep a lot of open dialogue going and I think we can come up with some solutions that everybody can live with.”

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.