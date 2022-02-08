NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 11  |  February 8, 2022

Evacuation orders and warnings still in effect as crews fight Laguna Beach vegetation fire above Emerald Bay

Photo by Bree Burgess Rosen

An early morning major wind-impacted brush fire has forced mandatory evacuations in Emerald Bay and Irvine Cove, and an evacuation warning for all residents north of Broadway. The initial report of fire came in at 4:09 a.m.

The fire is being referred to as the “Emerald Fire.”

Evacuation Ledroit Street

Photo by Liam Christiansen

Early morning fire views from Ledroit Street

Evacuation orders for Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay (both North and South Emerald Bay), and an evacuation warning remain in effect for all of North Laguna (all residents North of Broadway). There are no major threats to the region and no reports of structure loss at this time.

Reports around 6:24 a.m. announce that City sirens have been utilized in the North Laguna area to alert for potential evacuations.

OCFA is reporting the fire is estimated at 145 acres in size. Mutual aid to the City of Laguna Beach is being received from these neighboring partners: OCFA, Los Angeles County Fire, Newport Beach Fire, Caltrans, the City of Irvine, the City of Laguna Niguel, the City of Mission Viejo and the OC Sheriff’s Department.  Water drops from the air are being deployed to fight the fire and fire crews are fighting it from the ground.

Evacuation Smithcliffs

Photo by Dustin Schuh

Capturing the early morning fire from Smithcliffs gate

The city’s new Helipod filling station is in service up on the Fire Road. Water tankers making drops on the ridgeline between Irvine Cove and Crystal Cove as a fire break have been successful. Continued offshore winds and continued unseasonably high temps will start to taper off tomorrow. 

Both North and Southbound Coast Highway remains closed to through traffic from Broadway to Newport Coast Drive. Care and reception centers are open at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center and at the Los Olivos Community Center in Irvine at 101 Alfonso, Irvine.  A county Public Hotline for more information on the fire is available at 714.628.7085.

Evacuation Brashier

Photo by Scott Brashier

Click https://bit.ly/3GFoFT0 for a Real Time Evacuation map from the City of Laguna Beach. For ongoing updates, go to www.lagunabeachcity.net.

All Laguna Beach School District schools are closed today. Anneliese Schools are also closed. 

This is a breaking news story and updates will be made as available.

 

