 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

LBHS Freshman Boys Soccer wins Sunset League

Congratulations to the LBHS Frosh/Soph boys soccer team for finishing undefeated in league and first in overall division play. They won D2 Sunset League with a record of 4-0-2 (wins, losses, ties). Overall, the team finished with a record of 12-2-4 despite being short-handed for part of the season and a tournament during the holidays.

Photo by Simonson Photography

LBHS Boys Frosh/Soph Soccer Team

The offense and defense were equally impressive having scored 38 goals during the season and only allowing 13 goals scored against them. In fact, nine out of the 18 games were shutouts, meaning the opposing team did not score a goal against the boys.

This year’s team was comprised of all freshmen, many of whom have played together for years in local AYSO and club soccer programs. Parents and players alike look forward to another successful season next year.

Thank you coach Max Woodruff for your commitment to this special team.

 

