NewLeftHeader

clear sky

68.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

Spread some love to seniors this Valentine’s Day 021122

Spread some love to seniors this Valentine’s Day…and make a difference 

Mother Teresa said: “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples.” Join Meldie Moore of Moore Law for Change in giving back to our community and create ripples to make a wave of change for the better.

Last year in February, inspired by Valentine’s Day, she wanted to touch the lives of the most vulnerable population with some heartfelt, handmade love. With the help of the community – including scouts – she along with the Council on Aging collected more than 1,000 handmade Valentine’s Day cards for seniors.

Spread some love Boy Scouts

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photos

Member from Boy Scout Troop 35, Hawk Patrol making cards at the Moore Law for Change office

Approximately 28,000 elderly and disabled adults live in 1,100 long-term care facilities in Orange County. Approximately 50% or 14,000 have no friend or family member actively involved in their care. The pandemic severely impacted seniors in long-term care both in terms of contracting the virus and deaths. As a result, long-term care facilities limited or eliminated visits from family members and friends. Seniors lived and dined alone in their rooms, unless they were fortunate to have a roommate. Now with this new spike in infections, restrictions are coming back. These seniors who were isolated before are now more isolated than ever.

Spread some love Meldie Moore

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Lisa Wright Jenkins, CEO and president at Council on Aging; Alica Jesrai, paralegal, Moore Law for Children and Meldie M. Moore, founding attorney and owner, Moore Law for Children

Please join Moore’s Valentine’s Day card project this year to make an impact and let these lonely seniors know they are valued, loved and not forgotten. She hopes to double the production from last year. The goal is 2,000 cards.

Spread some love cards

Click on photo for a larger image

Some Valentine’s Day cards handcrafted for seniors

It is a great way to earn community service hours and make a difference in someone’s day. So, get out those art and craft supplies. In conjunction with the Council on Aging (www.coasc.org) you can be assured that every card made is delivered to a senior.

Here are the instructions:

1. Make cards for Valentine’s Day. 

2. No envelopes are needed.

3. Don’t sign the cards, because this can confuse the seniors if they get a card from someone they don’t know.

4. Deliver your cards to Moore Law for Children, 361 Forest Ave., Suite 201 (2nd floor), Laguna Beach, Calif. 92651.

5. Cards can also be delivered to Council on Aging – Southern California at 2 Executive Circle, Suite 175, Irvine, Calif.  92614 on Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

6. If you have any questions, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.336.7711.

7. They welcome photos of you during the creative process or of your finished creations emailed to them to post on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MooreLawOC/.

Editor’s Note: To date they have received 2,340 cards…and counting.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.