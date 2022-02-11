Incumbents re-appointed, some new members 021122

By SARA HALL

Incumbents were largely reappointed to open seats on several committees and a board this week.

City Council interviewed a number of applicants and appointed many returning (and a few new) members during the only matter on the agenda at the meeting Tuesday (Feb. 8).

There were 19 open seats on the Design Review Board, Recreation Committee, Parking, Traffic & Circulation Committee, Environmental Sustainability Committee, Heritage Committee and the View Restoration Committee.

Interviews and appointments were conducted virtually. Each member appointed will serve a two-year term, starting on April 1.

Most, but not all, incumbents were unanimously re-appointed.

In one of the split votes, the Design Review Board two open seats for the five-member group. The city received five applications for DRB.

DRB primarily reviews residential development projects for compliance with the city’s zoning code, general plan and the local coastal program. A substantial time commitment averaging 10 hours a week is necessary. Members not only attend meetings, but they are expected to visit the sites and review the project plans prior to the hearing.

Applicants were Cindy Adams, Yashaar Amin (who also applied for the Recreation Committee), Jeff Feldman (who also applied for the View Restoration Committee), and incumbents Jessica Gannon and Don Sheridan (both whose terms are expiring on March 31 and re-applied for the board).

Gannon was unanimously reappointed and fellow incumbent Sheridan received a majority, with votes from Mayor Sue Kempf, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen and Councilmember Peter Blake. Councilmembers Toni Iseman and George Weiss voted for Adams.

While Amin did not receive any votes, he was later appointed to the Recreation Committee, which he told the council he preferred. Feldman did not speak at the meeting and received no votes.

During the interview portion, Weiss asked about a letter Sheridan sent after the council unanimously granted an appeal last March to overturn a decision by the DRB. Council ultimately modified a project’s approval to include a reduction to the roof pitch from 4/12 to 3/12.

The letter to council said they “completely humiliated” the DRB by taking it upon themselves to redesign the property. In the letter, Sheridan said if that’s the council’s prerogative going forward, he questioned the need for a Design Review Board.

“I take issue with that,” Weiss said. Their modification was small and within their governance ability, he added.

It was a unanimous vote by DRB, Sheridan recalled, and his letter was to point out that council should put in the same effort DRB does with projects.

“Actually go out and see the project before you redesign it from the dais,” Sheridan said. “I think it’s a reasonable request. I don’t think that redesigning a project from the dais serves a good purpose.”

Weiss replied, saying he visited the site twice and disagreed with Sheridan’s comment about the “redesign,” calling it instead a “minor modification.”

In his earlier comments, Sheridan said he’s proud that the board members never missed a meeting or site visit during the challenging past few years.

They’ve also worked hard to bring a new temperament to DRB and aim to be collegial with each other, he added.

“We don’t always disagree, but we’re not disagreeable,” Sheridan said. “I think we’ve done a good job and I’d like to stick with it.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Houses in Laguna Beach

It’s been a lot of hard work, but also very rewarding, he said. When he applied two years ago, his goal was to help at least one family get their dream home in Laguna Beach, and that would make it all worthwhile.

“And I think that box has been checked more than once,” Sheridan said. “We’d like to keep going.”

In her comments, Gannon said she wanted to get involved in the Laguna Beach community and was perturbed from what she heard from residents about the DRB process.

“It’s very hard to be objective with the findings,” Gannon said. “The design criteria, by nature, is very subjective.”

She wanted to help regain the integrity of DRB, she added, and after two years on the board, she’s made some realizations.

“There’s a fine balance between property rights and trying to have an application meet the DRB guidelines, with neighborhood compatibility and view equity and I feel like there is a way to make decisions that’s equitable for all.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

New pickleball courts at Alta Laguna Park

While the Recreation Committee received the most applicants – nine submissions to fill six spots – it still wound up with one empty seat because it was last on the agenda and others were either already appointed to other positions (citizens can apply to two committees/commissions at a time) or were not in attendance.

Although attendance at the council meeting is not required in order to be appointed, it is encouraged.

Ultimately, council decided to leave one Recreation Committee seat empty until it can be filled at a later date.

It’s fine handling it this way, Whalen noted, but if they are going to require people to be in attendance or submit a comment through someone speaking for them, it needs to be very clear in the application process.

They should attend the meeting, a few councilmembers agreed, or have someone speak for them if there is an emergency or conflict.

Having eight people on the committee should not raise any issues, as long as they still have a five-person majority for votes, explained Senior Recreation Supervisor Alexis Braun, the staff liaison for the Recreation Committee.

Applicants were Yashaar Amin, Andrew Binkley, Robert Boxberger, Jenna Cassidy, Matthew Fortini, Jake Gagain, Gary Kramer, Kim McMurray and Claudia Redfern.

Several of the newly appointed committee members mentioned their personal usage of the city’s recreational opportunities.

“I think we can all appreciate, particularly given COVID, the value of having outdoor spaces,” Amin said. “Happiness and freedom outside of our house has become more and more important.”

Having a park near their house was his family’s sanctuary during the last few years, noted Amin, who has two young children. He interacts daily with the city’s recreational opportunities, either taking his kids to the park or walking his dogs on local trails.

As an area that could use improvement, Binkley noted that it can be bit difficult to get to the various recreational facilities by bicycle.

In an example of a recent accomplishment, Redfern noted the new pickleball courts at Alta Laguna.

Redfern, a 49-year resident and already a regular attendee of Recreation Committee meetings, is also an avid local pickleball player. After retiring from her position at Top of the World Elementary School, she found a new passion in pickleball.

“I have become more than addicted to pickleball,” she said. “Pickleball is the most amazing sport.”

Other new appointees will bring professional experience from the recreation, parks, health and wellness industry.

With professional background in environmental design with a master’s degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Preservation & Planning, Amin said he appreciates how different types of environments draw people in and how they interact with the areas where they recreate.

“Both the built environment as well as the natural environment are two things that I hold very sacredly,” Amin said.

Cassidy is a health and wellness coach who previously worked in marketing and operations for UFC Gym, USA Today Sports, and ESPN. She also is COO of a Newport Beach-based organization that provides youth athletic programs and PE enrichment to local cities and school districts.

Fortini, a new resident who moved to Laguna Beach last year, is a former parks and recreation director for more than 20 years.

“I believe in local government, I believe in citizen participation and the value that it brings,” he said.

Although he currently works as the chief financial officer for the Los Angeles County Development Authority, parks and recreation is still an important interest.

“Parks and recreation is where my heart is,” Fortini said. “This gives me an opportunity to be both engaged civically, but also re-engage with my own passion.”

Photo by Scott Brashier

Traffic in Laguna Beach

On the seven-member Parking, Traffic and Circulation Committee, incumbent Lauriann Meyer was re-appointed, along with newcomers Brendan Gagain, Gary Kramer and Brandon Rippeon. All four received unanimous support from the council. Resident Jake Gagain also applied, but did not attend or speak at the meeting and received no votes.

Meyer said the committee has done some good work in recent years, including some golf cart parking and a focus on ridesharing. They also get to learn a lot about the unique neighborhoods in Laguna Beach.

“I am looking forward to expanding my knowledge of the city and also to contributing again in the next couple of years,” Meyer said.

Kramer commented on the meaning of stewardship, a sentiment echoed by many applicants during the meeting in different terms, like public service or giving back to the community, but all focused on improving Laguna Beach.

“Stewardship meaning try to leave that which you encounter in a better place,” Kramer said. “I would like to commit some time to collaborate with and help our elected officials and others in the community for the enjoyment of those who follow, whether it’s our children, grandchildren, or others.”

More incumbents were re-appointed to the member Environmental Sustainability Committee, which had two seats open.

Of the three people who applied, two were the incumbents whose terms are expiring: Shelly Bennecke and Mina Brown. Both were unanimously selected to serve on the committee again.

The third applicant was Brendan Gagain, who was appointed to the PT&C Committee in a separate action.

The panel is tasked with researching, reviewing and advising the council on items related to protecting the environment and improving the community’s future sustainability. Members typically work in subcommittees to research issues and policies and prepare recommendations for larger committee to submit to council.

Another handful of residents applied for the Heritage Committee for two seats that opened up due to expiring terms.

The five-member body advises council, DRB and the Planning Commission on matters pertaining to historic preservation and reviews applications to the city’s historic register.

Both of the current members whose terms are expiring on March 31, Dan Rosenthal and Scott Sumner, re-applied for the board, along with Gail Landau, Kim McMurray and Kate Maiberger.

Both incumbents were re-appointed, Sumner unanimously and Rosenthal with a majority of four votes. Landau received one vote from Iseman.

The View Restoration Committee received two applications for two open seats, one vacancy and one expiring term.

The five-member body adjudicates view claims submitted by property owners to restore pre-existing views that are alleged to be significantly impaired by vegetation. Members conduct public hearings review claims and make determinations.

Imer Bauta and incumbent Jeff Feldman were both unanimously appointed.