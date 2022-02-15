NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 13  |  February 15, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 021522

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Southern California’s four seasons     

Dennis 5The period from New Year’s Day through February 15th normally sees about 4.7 inches of rain here in Laguna. Since January 1st of this year, we’ve had a scant one tenth of an inch. December was wet, but since then, the rain spigot has shut down as the blocking high pressure in the Eastern Pacific remains locked in place. To date for the season, we’re stuck at 6.07 inches compared to a normal of 8.85, so once again we’re falling further and further behind. January’s total output was a paltry 0.09 inches in Laguna, making it the third driest January on record. In 1972 and 1976, we had no rain in January and 1961 saw only 0.05 inches. Here we are in the middle of February, and we’ve had zilch. We’ve had two rainless Februarys – and that was 1961 and again in 1984.

Like Johnny Carson proclaimed way back in 1978 in one of his monologues – Southern California has four seasons: Fire, flood, earthquake and drought – and sure enough, we’ve had all four just in the last few months. 

Any fire chief out here in the far West can now exclaim, “There are no fire seasons anymore. Now it’s become fire years!” Thursday’s fire was the first of its kind to occur in the month of February. However, on the morning of February 22, 1990, the Laguna Beach Fire Dept. staged a controlled burn behind Emerald Bay when surprise Santa Ana winds suddenly started up and grew to 35mph. With firefighters already on the scene, they quelled the blaze that consumed less than 20 acres – and no homes were destroyed. There was a small blaze behind Boat Canyon years ago, but there was no wind with that one. The cause of the blaze was a hawk that accidentally flew into a high-tension wire setting off a spark, but it was quickly contained.

I lost everything I owned except the clothes I was wearing on October 27, 1993 in that wildfire that consumed 435 homes including mine. Conditions that day were nothing short of horrific with Santa Ana winds reaching 50mph with air temps in the high 90s and humidity readings down to 6% at water’s edge. Arson was to blame in that traumatic event. I had a house at the end of Coronado Street that was about 600 feet directly above the Sawdust Festival Grounds up in Mystic Hills. It went up in a few minutes. The cause of last Thursday’s fire is yet to be determined, but my guess is it’s one of two things – a downed power line from 50 mph gusts, and you can’t rule out a homeless camp. The problem is there’s no water anywhere close to that wilderness area behind Emerald Bay and Irvine Hills. Stay tuned on that one.

Meanwhile, bright sunshine and well above normal temps continue to run the show with only a small glimmer of hope as a weak system with possible showers is supposed to slide through here on Tuesday or Wednesday. At this point, that’s only a drop in the bucket as another round of possible Santa Ana winds is on tap for later in the work week. 

We need an El Niño now! See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

