 Volume 14, Issue 13  |  February 15, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 021522

“Art in Public Places” – Deer Warrior by Cheryl Ekstrom

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Deer Warrior by Cheryl Ekstrom was installed at Jahraus Park in 2000. A bronze depiction of a mythical creature, it was funded through a donation by Ekstrom.

“Deer Warrior” was installed in 2000 at Jahraus Park

The “Deer Warrior’s” role is to protect and to confront a painful past, giving the community the freedom to face a fearless future. Ekstrom said of her work, “I became aware of the power of imagery in my early youth. I am always in the state of being ebullient. I was never bored as an adolescent and I’m never bored now.”

In Laguna, Ekstrom is best known for her public art works. In 2012, in a much-anticipated contest for a high-profile public art award, Laguna Beach’s Arts Commission approved two sculptures of different styles by local sculptors to embellish a Broadway Street beautification project – Warriors United, a variation of her acclaimed Deer Warrior, is on the corner of Broadway and Acacia.

Standing sentry in Jahraus Park

Rumor has it that after Ekstrom presented her finished piece to the LB Arts Commission, they thought it may scare children, so they placed it in a park not frequented by the little ones. 

Ekstrom, who passed away in 2015, also has one other public art piece in town; “Parallel Dance,” two dragon-like creatures on the grounds of the Montage Resort.

According to artland.com, Ekstrom’s creative work was primarily influenced by the 1960s. Art turned into a vehicle for ideologies and other agendas, with Pop and Minimalism appearing simultaneously as the most significant art movements of the decade. 

Mythical creature

Art in New York City embraced the culture of mass media and mass consumerism, with Artists such as Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Tom Wesselmann getting inspired by television, comic strips, billboards and other products of the rise of capitalism for their artworks. 

On the other side of the country, the West Coast in California, the first elements of what would be known as Conceptual art were blossoming. Minimalism established the crucial idea that art should exist in its own reality and not try to mimic the physical world.

This is the 48th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

