 Volume 14, Issue 13  |  February 15, 2022

Girl Scout Troop 7552 delivers cookies 021522

Girl Scout Troop 7552 delivers cookies to local firefighters to say thank you

Girl Scout Troop 7552 of Laguna Beach, donated 200 boxes of Girl Scout cookies on Sunday, Feb. 13, in appreciation of the brave firefighters and emergency workers that rushed to save Laguna Beach from fires early Thursday morning (Feb. 10). They delivered the cookies to Fire Station #1 at 501 Forest Ave.

Photos by Rachel Alcone

Girl Scout Troop 7552 with Laguna Beach Firefighters at Station # 1 on Forest Avenue (front row, L-R) Hadley Parkin, Claire Talarico, Kenzie Dearing, Ava Bartholomew and Sophie Jamin; (middle row, L-R) Rosie MacGillivray, Gwendolyn Bartholomew, Claire Kirby, Sailor Stockert, Mackenzie Vegotsky, Taya McDuffie and Raya Macmillan; (back row, L-R) Ili Sawitz, Greta MacGillivray, Kennedy McMillan, Etta Dillon, Kate Kirby, Abby Carey, Brooke Gavin and Harlow Mills

The firefighters told the girls about the damage that occurred in the 1993 Laguna Beach Firestorm. They went on to explain how it was a concerted effort on the part of all emergency workers on February 10 and credited the winds with being favorable for which they were fortunate, as no lives or structures were lost.

While the youngsters appreciated the firefighters’ humility, Girl Scout Ava Bartholomew said, “We are just really lucky that these firefighters are so brave because they have families and houses to protect, but they care so much about all of us that they protected our whole town and that’s really special.”

(L-R) Sisters Ava and Gwendolyn Bartholomew with three of the firefighters

Girl Scout Troop 7552 gathers with one of the firefighters

The firefighters promised to share the cookies with the OC Firefighters and the Police Department as well. 

The Station Engineer engages Girl Scout Troop 7552

 

