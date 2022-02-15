NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

56.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 13  |  February 15, 2022

Inaugural award program honors physicians 021522

Inaugural award program honors physicians at Providence Mission Hospital

Providence Mission Hospital is truly blessed to have an extraordinary team of talented and devoted physicians. To celebrate and recognize that dedication, leadership and commitment, an annual Physician Honors Award program was created to distinguish physicians in four categories:

–Leadership

–Humanitarianism

–Clinical Excellence

–Culture and Teamwork 

“We received an abundance of nominations for all categories, and submissions came from physician colleagues, other providers, our nursing staff and caregivers across Providence Mission Hospital,” said Chief Medical Officer Linda Sieglen, M.D. 

Inaugural award program physicians

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Providence Mission Hospital

Recipients of Providence Mission Hospital’s inaugural Physician Honors Award program. Back row (L-R): Gus Gialamas, M.D.; Kimberly Shapiro, M.D.; Matthew Kaplan, M.D. and Daniel Ponticiello, M.D. Front row (L-R): Ajit Ahluwalia, M.D. and Jagadeesh Reddy, M.D.

Join the Providence Mission family in congratulating these recipients for serving as extraordinary role models:

Clinical Excellence: Ajit Ahluwalia, M.D., Internal Medicine

–Leadership: Kimberly Shapiro, M.D., Psychiatry

–Humanitarian: Gus Gialamas, M.D., Orthopedic Surgery

–Culture and Teamwork: Jagadeesh Reddy, M.D., Infectious Disease

 In recognition of the remarkable challenges that physicians navigated during the pandemic, two physician leaders were honored with a Special Service Award to recognize their “above and beyond” commitment. 

–Daniel Ponticiello, M.D., – Critical Care

–Matthew Kaplan, M.D., – Emergency Medicine

“Speaking on behalf of our entire Executive Leadership Team, we value each and every one of you for your devotion to exceptional patient care and steadfast engagement with our caregivers,” Sieglen shared with physicians. “Your partnership and collaboration help to make Mission Hospital a very special place to work and receive care.”

Here is the complete list of all the physician nominees:

–Clinical Excellence: Basit Rahim, M.D.; Vivien Pan, M.D.; Steve Cullen, M.D.; Reza Dehkordi, M.D.; Melanie Wolf, M.D.; Brian Choi, M.D.; Amir Asifuddin, M.D.; Quang Luu, M.D.; Jagadeesh Reddy, M.D.; Sevak Darbinian, M.D.; Parshaw Dorriz, M.D.; Kevin Burns, M.D. and Daniel Ponticiello, M.D.

–Leadership: Daniel Ponticiello, M.D.; Samer Kanaan, M.D.; Michael Bronson, M.D.; Muhammad Shakeel, M.D.; Sevak Darbinian, M.D.; Shohreh Sameni, M.D.; Jagadeesh Reddy, M.D.; Aung Thu, M.D.; Matthew Kaplan, M.D.; Melanie Wolf, M.D.; Brian Choi, M.D.; Matthew Brady, M.D. and Tauseef Qureshi, M.D.

–Humanitarian: Shoreh Sameni, M.D.; Sanjivan Kohli, M.D.; Tauseef Qureshi, M.D.; Jagadeesh Reddy, M.D.; Ajit Ahluwalia, M.D.; Amir Asifuddin, M.D.; Michael Ritter, M.D. and Joey Gee, M.D.

–Culture and Leadership: Brian Choi, M.D.; Aung Thu, M.D.; Afshin Doust, M.D.; Daniald Rodrigues, M.D.; Melanie Wolf, M.D.; Keith Hsu, M.D.; Kimberly Shapiro, M.D.; Kevin Burns, M.D.; James Cushing, M.D.; Samer Kanaan, M.D.; Samuel Park, M.D.; Tauseef Qureshi, M.D.; Bruce Tammelin, M.D. and Charles Bailey, M.D.

For more information, visit www.Providence.org/mission.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.