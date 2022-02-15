NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 13  |  February 15, 2022

Spreading some Valentine’s kindness

Katie McDonald, the owner of The Flower Stand and Sahar Rohani, a Laguna local and founder of SOSHE Beauty (a refillable mascara company), spread some Valentine’s weekend love by giving out flowers from The Flower Stand and offering free coffee from Laguna Coffee on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Photos by SOSHE Beauty

(L-R) Owners of Laguna Coffee, Rene Shaffer and Keli Lissolo

Everyone who walked by Laguna Coffee from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. was offered a rose and a coffee drink. Each flower had information about SOSHE Beauty and a discount code to a refillable mascara.

Complimentary coffee and roses surprised passersby outside of Laguna Coffee

With McDonald donating the roses and Rohani buying the coffee, they partnered to surprise local passersby with a little Valentine’s indulgence.

Roses from The Flower Stand and discounts for SOSHE Beauty mascara spread a little Valentine’s love

 

