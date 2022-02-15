NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 13  |  February 15, 2022

Contest encourages local teens to take action in water conservation

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA), in collaborative sponsorship with the Laguna Beach County Water District, is launching its first Young Artists and Authors Showcase contest to encourage local teens to take action in conserving water. This year’s synergistic theme, provided by Sister Cities International, flows with the Laguna Beach County Water District’s water conservation efforts during a drought year felt by Laguna Beach and many international member cities of Sister Cities International (SCI). 

SCI’s 2022 YAAS contest theme is “Generation Rescue: Sustainable Water for All,” which asks students to highlight the importance of climate change, its impact on water resources in local and global communities and how youth are helping address this important global issue. The LBSCA has selected two showcase categories – Poets and Musicians – in keeping with its annual Fête de la Musique. 

Contest encourages local teens musicians

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association

Teen musicians perform at a past Fête de la Musique

The top four entries from each of the two categories submitted to LBSCA will have the opportunity to earn up to $300 in cash prizes, and the top five entries will advance to the global SCI competition in Washington, D.C., where they will compete for the Grand Prize of $1,000 in each category. Local winners will be announced by April 1 and will be invited to read and play their selections at the Saturday, June 18 Fête de la Musique. Grand Prize winners will be announced in the later part of June. 

To qualify, students must either be Laguna Beach residents or enrolled in middle or high school in Laguna Beach and be between 13 and 18 years of age by April 1, 2022. At least one parent must be a Sister Cities member (single membership of $30 or a family membership of $50). 

Interested teens may submit one entry total in their best category and also complete the entry form located at https://lagunabeachsistercities.com through Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. Guidelines and criteria for each category are also outlined therein. For additional information, direct questions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or visit the website. 

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association is a local organization whose mission is to foster international partnerships between the City of Laguna Beach and cities abroad to promote mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation through reciprocal youth, cultural, educational, professional, humanitarian and economic programs and exchanges. It is a mission of Sisters Cities International, a non-profit organization created by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, to foster partnerships among communities around the globe and promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation – one individual, one community at a time. The city of Laguna Beach has Sister Cities in Menton, France; San Jose del Cabo, Mexico and St. Ives, England.

 

