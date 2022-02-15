NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

56.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 13  |  February 15, 2022

District board meeting tonight 021522

District board meeting tonight

The Laguna Beach Unified School Board meeting will take place this evening in the library at Thurston Middle School, with a Closed Session at 5 p.m., followed by the Regular Meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting is also broadcast live at www.lbusd.org/liveboardmeeting.

The full agenda may be found here.

Mask protocol requires all in-person attendees to wear masks. Those without a face mask will not be permitted into the meeting room, regardless of vaccination status. (Source CDPH Guidance for the use of Face Coverings 7/28/21)

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.