 Volume 14, Issue 13  |  February 15, 2022

Hortense Miller Garden to hold meditation workshop

The Hortense Miller Garden is the perfect environment to practice Mindfulness Meditation, as the quiet beauty lends itself naturally to feeling calm and peaceful. The gardens have more than a dozen hillside trails and 2.5 acres of hundreds of varieties of plants and trees.

Come join “Meditating in the Garden: A mindfulness retreat in the Hortense Miller Garden,” led by Lori Kahn of Laguna Beach, on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. The workshop is free of charge.

Hortense Miller Garden offers ocean views amid hillside trails and a variety of plants and trees

Mindfulness Meditation can deepen your experience and appreciation of the environment, manage the chatter of inner dialogue that can cause distractions and stress, and develop a deeper connection with the natural sense of peace that exists both outside of our surroundings and within ourselves. It develops awareness of breath and senses. Meditating with the senses includes smell, taste, sight, sound and body sensations. 

Registration is required, so visit www.hortensemillergarden.org/event-schedule to reserve your space.

Hortense Miller Garden is located at 22511 Allview Terrace, Laguna Beach. www.hortensemillergarden.org.

 

