Council considers ballot initiative, projects at Coast Inn, Red Dragon tonight

By SARA HALL

City Council tonight has an interesting agenda, including consideration of options related to the Laguna Residents First proposed ballot initiative, permits for a modified renovation project at The Coast Inn, and permits and variances for the Red Dragon restaurant remodel.

They may also possibly discuss advance posting of council agendas and/or council and staff CEQA training.

First up during regular business on the Tuesday (Feb. 15) agenda, council will consider options for the proposed ballot initiative that would require voter approval on certain development projects.

The Laguna Residents First PAC’s initiative, titled “An ordinance creating an overlay zoning district and requiring voter approval of major development projects,” seeks to create an overlay zone that covers all property in the city located within 750 feet of the centerline of either Coast Highway or Laguna Canyon, which effectively encompasses 51% of all parcels in the city.

Tonight, council will receive and file the certification of the Laguna Residents First Initiative Ballot Measure from the Orange County Registrar of Voters and provide direction, per the election code, to do one of several options:

–Adopt the ballot initiative measure, without alteration, and direct staff to prepare the appropriate ordinance for consideration and action at a subsequent meeting.

–Submit the initiative measure, without alteration, to the voters at the November 2022 general municipal election and direct staff to prepare the appropriate resolutions for consideration and action at a subsequent meeting.

–Order additional reports pursuant to the election code before determining whether to adopt the initiative measure or order an election.

–Provide other direction related to the ballot initiative.

Staff estimated the overall cost of the general election, to include a single ballot measure, is between $45,000 to $61,000. According to the staff report, council could also add one or more competing measures or other unrelated measures to the ballot at a later date for approximately $8,500 per additional measure. The last day a measure can be placed on the ballot is August 12.

A special election could also be called, either to consolidate with the June 7 primary election or as a stand-alone, which would cost between $51,000 to $161,000.

On January 11, council heard a fiscal impact report and land use implications analysis for the initiative. The discussion led to concern by some that the report wasn’t thorough enough regarding the benefits, raised questions about the cumulative impact and comments that the initiative had good ideas that were poorly executed.

A rendering of the revised Coast Inn project

Also during regular business, council will consider a conditional use permit and other permits or allowances for a renovation project at The Coast Inn, at 1401 S. Coast Highway.

The item includes modifications to the plans made as a condition of approval by the California Coastal Commission.

The CCC unanimously approved a Coastal Development Permit for the proposed work at Coast Inn during a de novo hearing on August 13.

Plans submitted by DIG Coast Inn, LLC, from local developer and property owner Chris Dornin, include the interior remodel of 24 rooms, repair of exterior features, the addition of 320 square feet of habitable interior floor area, and construction of turrets and signage consistent with historic site photographs, at the existing 17,042-square-foot hotel.

Initially, a new rooftop deck with a pool and bar was proposed, but the design was scrapped from the applicant’s latest plans.

As part of the CCC’s review, staff determined that the blufftop setback was located more inland than initially identified, which resulted in the elimination of the rooftop deck.

Instead, the project includes removal of a 1,433-square-foot portion of roof on the third floor to open an existing courtyard. Certain rooftop features will be removed to “create an effective skylight for the existing third floor courtyard.”

The CA Coastal Commission also requested that the doors and windows remain in the same openings on the ocean facing and Mountain Road elevations.

Council will also consider a revocable encroachment permit to install a grease interceptor below the sidewalk and a new gate along Mountain Road.

The Heritage Committee heard the proposal in 2015 and ultimately supported it, Planning Commission reviewed it a few times and denied it, leading the developer to appeal to City Council. Council considered it in early 2018 and formed a subcommittee, which advised the project team to revise their plans and return at a later date.

In July 2020, council approved a local CDP for a scaled down version of the project (it still included a rooftop deck plan, but somewhat smaller), which was appealed to the state Coastal Commission. The CCC found “substantial issue” with the local CDP on Nov. 5, 2020, so it headed to a de novo hearing, where coastal commissioners ultimately unanimously approved the project, which had been reduced in scope even more.

Before and after of the Red Dragon project site

Last, during regular business are permits and variances for a project at the Red Dragon restaurant at 680 S. Coast Highway, formerly the Mosun restaurant and nightclub.

The application is to maintain the existing non-conforming site conditions (setbacks, open space and parking) in connection with the major remodel determination made by the CA Coastal Commission.

Plans also call for modifications to the prior design review approval to relocate the rooftop equipment and install umbrellas and obscure glass panels that will encroach into the additional building setback.

Council previously approved the project in April 2016. Design review was required for the upper-level additions, elevated decks, rooftop equipment and some other modifications. It was determined not to be a “major remodel” and that there was no increase in intensity, therefore city staff found it exempt from the need for a Coastal Development Permit. The Planning Commission later approved a variance to allow the roof to be constructed over the proposed trash enclosure.

A member of the public challenged the city’s determination in September 2018 and requested a determination by the CCC executive director.

After a site inspection and a stop-work order for some additional slab demolition that had occurred, it was still determined not a major remodel by the city. However, after some back and forth with the CCC, it was determined that the development occurring at the site still constituted demolition that requires a CDP. Based on this, city staff advised the applicant that new plans would need to be submitted as required for a major remodel and a CDP.

According to the city staff report, pursuant to city code, because the project is now considered a major remodel, the building must be rebuilt in conformance with zoning regulations pertaining to the building height, open space and setbacks and the property owner/applicant will need to provide all required parking or purchase an equivalent number of spaces, as required by current regulations. For this site and use, 118 parking spaces are required.

Near the end of the meeting tonight, council will consider discussing two possible future agenda items brought forth by members Toni Iseman and George Weiss.

Weiss’ is a request to discuss providing additional advance posting of City Council agendas.

“Providing additional advance posting of City Council agendas provides the public greater access to and participation in the city’s business which is also the public’s business,” Weiss wrote in a memo attached to his request.

Irvine has a similar ordinance, which is also included with the memo, he noted.

Iseman is asking to discuss providing the City Council and City staff CEQA training in the near future.

The council agenda is available online here. The closed session starts at 4 p.m., the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the public will not be permitted to physically attend the council meeting.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, Calif., 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/government/departments/city-council/online-comment-form. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on February 14 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on February 15 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on February 15, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

