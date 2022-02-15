NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

56.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 13  |  February 15, 2022

LagunaTunes rehearsals resume FP 021522

LagunaTunes rehearsals resume

LagunaTunes Community Chorus is happy to return to live, in-person rehearsals, starting Monday, Feb. 21 at Thurston Middle School. After two years of online Zoom “concerts,” individual recordings and a holiday concert in masks, the chorus is ready to safely return to something “normal-ish.”

New members are welcome, and there are no auditions. All you need is a desire to sing and learn with a fun group of people and a great director.

LagunaTunes singers

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LagunaTunes

If you love to sing, come to LagunaTunes’ rehearsal on February 21

Do you sing along with the radio? Sing in the shower? You’re perfect for LagunaTunes. This year’s concert – ABBA Rocks the 80s! – will be held on Sunday, June 12 at 4 p.m. in the Artists’ Theatre at Laguna Beach High School.

To join LagunaTunes, come to the rehearsal on February 21 from 7-9 p.m. Bring a mask, proof of vaccination and $90 (music fee).

The chorus is led by Bob Gunn, popular director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir.

Thurston Middle School is located at 2100 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions). Funding is by the FOA Foundation and The Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.lagunatuneschorus.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.