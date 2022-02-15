NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

56.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 13  |  February 15, 2022

In Loving Memory of Lewis Manford Tarter 021522

In Loving Memory of Lewis Manford Tarter

In Loving Memory Tarter

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

May 13, 1942 – January 30, 2022

Lewis was a wonderful husband, father, brother and a friend to many in the community. Celebration of Life services will be held on March 18 at 2 p.m. at The Woman’s Club located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.