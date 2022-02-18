Bare Bones Theatre presents Lojo Simon’s FP 021822

Bare Bones Theatre presents Lojo Simon’s L’Dor v’Dor at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center

By MARRIE STONE

There’s a phrase in Judaism – l’dor v’dor – which literally means “from generation to generation.” It signifies the passing of Jewish cultural traditions, rituals, values and history to the younger generation. When a child first tastes an old recipe, hears a grandparent’s story or participates in a family tradition, that’s l’dor v’dor.

The idea feels refreshing, considering many of us have spent the past two years disconnected and isolated from loved ones (especially the older generation). Playwright, founder and co-producer of Bare Bones Theatre Lojo Simon conceived of the play last year, acknowledging that its themes cut close to home and resonated with her own life experiences.

“The play was a culmination of lots of life experiences with aging parents,” said Simon. “I was looking at issues of race since the Black Lives Matter movement, looking at issues of assimilation and the Jewish community and putting all those things together. I found creating these characters really interesting.” So interesting, in fact, that Simon plans on expanding this work into a trilogy and exploring these characters, and their family life, further.

Submitted Photo

Laguna Beach Literary Laureate Emeritus Lojo Simon has collaborated with several local arts organizations to produce theatrical events outside of traditional theater spaces

Though written last year, L’Dor v’Dor is coincidentally set in February 2022. “All of the scenes are set at the same time, which is on a Saturday morning during a young woman’s bat mitzvah,” said Simon. “Some scenes take place at home, others in the synagogue. They’re all meant to take place simultaneously.” The play reckons with race, religion, culture and identity. What we inherit and how our family history shapes who we become.

“Because it draws so much on my own experiences, this play was one of the easier scripts to write,” said Simon. “Some of my plays have relied heavily on history, requiring a lot of research. This one went through several iterations and I’m still working on it, but I feel like I’ve known these characters my whole life. So, in that sense, it wasn’t difficult.”

The five-member cast represents three generations of a contemporary American family. Two cast members – Veltria Roman and Steven Shields – are returning to Bare Bones Theatre’s stage. Jaidyn Johns, Sheila Silver and Shelly Kurtz are newcomers. The play is directed by Ava Burton.

Submitted photo

Actor Shelly Kurtz is known for his roles in “The Goldbergs” (2013), “*batteries not included” (1987) and “Knots Landing” (1979)

“Having the opportunity to bring Zora to life – a woman who struggles with being able to express all facets of her identity while grappling emotionally with life – is almost too close to home for me,” said Roman, who plays the role of Zora. “Like Zora, I’m the mother of a mixed-race child and I work hard to make sure she’s exposed to the rich history of both sides of her heritage. This is both my pleasure and my burden at times. But that’s what motherhood – and raising a well-rounded child – means.”

L’Dor v’Dor is Bare Bones Theatre’s first production since its pandemic-induced hiatus hit in 2020. It’s also the first reading for Bare Bones in its new home. Simon and Burton formerly held their readings at the Laguna Playhouse, but recently relocated to the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC). The space seems well suited to their mission, which aims to provide a relaxed atmosphere conducive to post-performance conversation. The LBCAC accommodates a generously sized audience yet provides an intimate setting perfect for the talkback discussion that follows each reading. Plus, the juxtaposition of L’Dor v’Dor and the LBCAC’s current art installation, 2020: Three Artists Respond to a Historic Year, should prove powerfully synergistic. Both Simon and Burton seemed excited about this complementary backdrop, which was wholly coincidental.

“As artists, we’re all responding to what’s going on in the world,” said Simon. “We’ve all been cooped up. This is the way we process information as artists – to draw it, to write it, to sing it, to share it theatrically. It’s been a big couple of years.”

The readings give Simon an opportunity to workshop her material. She hears how the play sounds in the mouths of the actors, receives feedback from the audience and makes revisions accordingly. “It’s a great opportunity for me to develop new work,” she said. “Of course, I’ll take advantage of that.”

Submitted photo

Director and actors typically rehearse for three hours before presenting the play reading. (L-R) Sarah Levin, Pat Kollenda, Tom Shelton and Joe Spano rehearse for a Bare Bones reading at Laguna Playhouse, while play director Dylan Russell observes

But the unique power behind every Bare Bones production comes after the figurative curtain closes, when the audience has a chance to react. Following every reading, a facilitator – selected for their specialized background in the subject matter – guides a discussion that often proves poignant and personal. This time, apropos of the religious and racial themes, the conversation will be led by Pastor Rodrick Echols of the Neighborhood Congregational Church and Rabbi Marcia Tilchin, founder and spiritual leader at Jewish Collaborative of Orange County.

“We try to pick plays that resonate with the audience and deal with some challenging issues like race or assimilation and religion,” said Simon. “I think that will result in a really interesting conversation. The audience has a chance to be involved and discuss how they feel about the story, and how the story relates to what’s going on in the world around them – locally, nationally, internationally and so on.”

“That element is what made Bare Bones readings so successful before the pandemic,” said Burton. “Not everybody stays for the talk-back. But if you stay, you go away with a much richer experience, even if you don’t take part in the conversation and simply listen.”

“Laguna is a very engaged community,” said Simon. “Everybody’s got an opinion. We provide a forum to have a conversation that’s based on the experience they’ve just had as a group listening to the play and as members of the same community. Then the conversation moves into what’s going on in town, or what’s going on in the world and how they feel about it.”

Simon imagines this play will raise conversations about the Black Lives Matter movement and its impact on Laguna. “Coincidentally, the community is now dealing with the quilt controversy at Wells Fargo Bank. In that sense, the timing couldn’t be better. My goal as a playwright is to engage the community, both artistically and politically, and encourage them to think about the relationship between art and life.”

“Lojo is a talented writer,” said Roman. “The first time I read through the play, it touched me deeply. Recently, I read it again with the impact of Black History Month in the background (along with all the things in the news about how history is being taught or not), and this play is even more important for us to do and for people to see and hear.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mackenzee Osborne

Veltria Roman, who plays the role of Zora, has been a regular cast member of Bare Bones Theatre

Since its inception in 2015, Bare Bones Theatre has staged more than 25 readings, seven of which have been written by Simon. Billed as “theatre you can chew on,” Simon said the only plays Bare Bones isn’t interested in staging are the “old chestnuts.” “Nothing safe,” she said. They gravitate toward thought-provoking, conversation stimulating material with an edge.

“We encourage people to arrive at 7 p.m., even though the show starts at 7:30, not only to see the art in the gallery, but to enjoy a glass of wine and meet with their neighbors,” said Simon. “We’re trying to create an ambiance where we can all come together around a piece of art and celebrate that, share the experience as a community.”

There’s a short break between the reading’s end and the talk-back discussion. Enough time for another glass of wine and an opportunity to chat and debrief about the experience. Attendees can participate in the group discussion as much or as little as they wish. “It’s very social. People seem to have a really nice time,” said Simon. “The community has supported this programming for a long time. It’s surprised me how much positive feedback I’ve gotten and how much people seem to enjoy the social aspect, in addition to the arts experience and in the post play talk. It’s really been a fun experience.”

L’Dor v’Dor will appear on the LBCAC stage on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: General Admission, $30; VIP, $50. For tickets, click here.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center – Arthouse Theatre is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. www.lbculturalartscenter.org.