NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

51.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 14  |  February 18, 2022

Residents, businesses participate in Paint 021822

Residents, businesses participate in Paint, Universal Waste and E-Waste drop-off event

Residents, businesses recycling

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The City of Laguna Beach thanks you for recycling. Approximately 214 residents and businesses participated in the Paint, Universal Waste and E-Waste drop-off event on Saturday, Feb. 5. More than seven tons of paint, batteries, fluorescent lamps/tubes, computers, printers, televisions, laptops and phones were collected and safely recycled. If you missed it, visit the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net for other convenient services offered to residents and businesses to safely dispose of hazardous waste year-round.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.