 Volume 14, Issue 14  |  February 18, 2022

Festival of Arts now accepting scholarship applications

The Festival of Arts (FOA) of Laguna Beach has announced that applications for the 2022-2023 academic school year are now open to local students. Applicants must be a graduating high school senior who resides in Laguna Beach or attends Laguna Beach High School. Applications will be accepted through the Festival’s website at www.foapom.com/scholarships until the Friday, March 11 deadline.

“When we began the scholarships program 65 years ago, we could not have foreseen its impact and success in supporting arts education. This program is a tremendous opportunity for students who are considering a career in the arts,” said Festival of Arts Board Secretary and Scholarship Chair Pat Kollenda. “We were disappointed with the inability to award scholarships to high school seniors this last year due to the pandemic and financial restraints, and very much look forward to being able to offer scholarships to high school seniors again this year.”

Festival of arts artist

Click on photo for a larger image 

Courtesy of FOA

Scholarship applications are open to graduating high school seniors who reside in Laguna Beach or attend Laguna Beach High School

Since 1957, the Festival of Arts scholarship program has supported rising young artists by making it possible for students to pursue college studies in the arts. The four-year, highly competitive scholarships are awarded to students who excel in Film, Performing Arts (dance, music and theatre arts – including performance and production), Visual Arts and Writing. A student may apply for any or all of the four categories but will only be awarded one scholarship.

“Students with talents in multiple fields are encouraged to submit an application in more than one category,” added Kollenda. In addition to Scholarship Committee Chair Pat Kollenda, committee members include Wayne Baglin, John Connolly, Marge Earl, Jacquie Moffett and Jeff Rovner.

Scholarship awards begin at a minimum of $1,000 and can be renewed for a total of four one-year scholarships. Students must reapply each summer for a continuation of scholarship status. 

For general scholarship information call Michelle Reindl at 949.464.4201 or visit the website at www.foapom.com. The Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization that produces the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters.

 

