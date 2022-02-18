NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 14  |  February 18, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 021822

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Tornado time

Dennis 5Tuesday’s rain amounted to a scant 0.05 inches, putting the season (since last July 1) at 5.82 here in town and 6.12 (for the season) in South Laguna. As of today, February 16, we’re behind the curve by about 3.4 inches. After that great start in the second half of December, the rain spigot has pretty much shut down, and now it looks like another Santa Ana wind event is waiting in the wings. 

Things are still pretty green on our hills thanks to that generous helping of moisture in December. Local ocean temps are at seasonal levels at around 57 degrees. Surf continues to be on the small side as it has for much of the winter. There have been a few fun-zone days here and there but that’s about it. Still no updates on the cause of the Laguna fire from Thursday the 10th.

The two quietest months, December and January, for tornado formation are in the history books. Now it’s mid-February and things are just beginning to ramp up a bit east of the Continental Divide. In February, when tornado frequency begins to increase, the center of maximum frequency lies over the central Gulf states. Then, in March this center moves eastward to the southeast Atlantic states where tornado frequency reaches a peak in April. During May, the center of maximum frequency moves to the southern plain states, and in June, northward into the northern plains and Great Lakes area – and as far east as the western half of New York state.

Tornadoes occur in many parts of the world – and in all 50 states – but no area is more favorable to their formation than the continental plains of North America. The term “Tornado Alley” is used to identify this section of the United States, a section in which more tornadoes strike than in any place of the world. This broad band begins in Texas and covers many states northward including Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, the Dakotas, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio. 

The average peak in frequency of tornado formation is May, and the months of maximum total frequency are April, May and June. However, no season is free of these destructive storms like last December, which is normally one of the quiet months. A most destructive EF-4 stayed on the ground for 237 miles with catastrophic damage in parts of Kentucky, like in the small town of Mayfield. 

During the peak months, there is the increasing penetration of warm moist air while contrasting cool dry air surges in from the north and northwest. Both air masses are coming in from a different direction and these air masses wage their war. When the Gulf states are substantially “occupied” by warm air systems after May, any intrusions of colder drier air from the north are pushed far to the north as summer months approach, so tornado frequency drops in more southern and central sections of the U.S. 

This is the case across the nation after June, although in some states a secondary tornado maximum occurs in the fall. Winter cooling permits fewer and fewer encounters between the two air masses, and tornado frequency returns to its lowest level by December and January before the whole cycle begins in February. Had enough? Me too. Have a safe and healthy weekend as mask mandates were suspended on Wednesday, Yippee!!! 

ALOHA!

 

