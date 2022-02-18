NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 14  |  February 18, 2022

The Plant Man: effective pest control tips 021822

The Plant Man: effective pest control tips

By Steve Kawaratani

“The mortal enemies of man are not his fellows of another continent or race; they are the disease germs that attack him and his domesticated plants, and the insects that carry many of these germs.” – W.C. Allee

Last week’s unseasonably warm weather has been consigned to history, punctuated by the Emerald Fire and the warmest Super Bowl ever. While I don’t recommend a complete, weekend garden renovation, particularly if you’re of a certain age, your flowers deserve attention this weekend. However, plant diseases, snails and insects are lurking in the garden, unleashed by the increase in daytime temperatures and sunlight.

Where do insects and diseases come from (politicians and columnists for that matter)? During a “normal” Laguna winter, dormant eggs or spores may shortly become active after daytime temperatures linger in the 70s for a few days. Additionally, new plants, pets and gardeners may inadvertently become transporters or enablers of pests into your garden, as well as overwatering and overcast skies. Any and/or all of these can transmit and encourage pests, not unlike the spread of virus variants in an unprotected general population.

“Eek! They’re everywhere!” said Catharine, finding an early outbreak of mealy bugs on her hibiscus. These ubiquitous, plated insects are closely related to scale; however, unlike their cousin, they can crawl around your plants freely (albeit slowly). Protected by a white covering that resembles cotton candy, these pests extract plant juices that may cause stunting or even death. 

A cotton swab dipped in rubbing alcohol (or cheap vodka) can “rub” off these bad guys. For major infestations, a strong stream of water or the application of horticultural oil may be necessary every two weeks. The use of ladybugs and lacewings, as natural predators to certain pests, are an enlightened biological control consideration.

The early detection of pests provides an opportunity to control them. Try washing plant foliage, handpicking or physically destroying larger insects and snails (anyone remember Maxwell’s Silver Hammer?). If you are unable to identify an external pest, disease or condition, consult your favorite nurseryperson before you apply a pesticide, even a green one.

 If damage from pests exceeds an acceptable level and are not being managed by the initial controls, products such as insecticidal soaps and horticultural oils may be applied, often without harming natural predators. As always, one should consider measured methods of pest control, rather than attempting total eradication. The use of acceptable organic gardening alternatives is a viable second step in garden care.

 If your perennials are presently displaying holes in their leaves, chances are that snails and slugs are the culprits. Snails and slugs are easy to spot, either by visual sighting (I literally walked on a snail on a recent dark morning…crack), or the slimy trail they leave behind. Horticulturists often suggest the use of a trap (Slug-X Trap – “just add beer to this trap for slugs and snails”) and barriers (Planet Natural Copper Tape – “slugs HATE copper, so try copper tape around your plants”) to reduce or thwart these damagers. Keeping your garden neat and tidy will also reduce the opportunity for breeding and hiding.

While we have discovered that pests and diseases can never be completely conquered, it is essential to learn to manage our foes. Nature has a plan for everything; the “pests” you spare are important to attract beneficial insects and birds into your garden. Let’s keep our environment clean by spraying only when it is necessary and appropriate. Stay safe and green and see you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

