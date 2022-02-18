NewLeftHeader

 February 18, 2022

Laguna Playhouse presents First Lady of Song FP 021822

Laguna Playhouse presents First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald

Laguna Playhouse has announced its third production of its 100th anniversary season, Artists Lounge Live presenting First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald, written by Angela Ingersoll (End of the Rainbow), musical direction by William Kurk and starring Alexis J Roston.

According to Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard, “This performance is simply remarkable. We are thrilled that Michael Ingersoll and Artists Lounge Live are bringing the extraordinary talent that is Alexis J Roston to the Playhouse for this one-of-a-kind experience!” First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald, begins previews on Wednesday, March 2; will open on Thursday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. and perform through Sunday, March 20 at the Laguna Playhouse.

Laguna Playhouse presents First Lady

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Artists Lounge Live

Alexis J Roston portrays the “First Lady of Song” – Ella Fitzgerald

Award-winner Alexis J Roston salutes America’s favorite jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald. Roston is known for her mesmerizing star turn as Billie Holiday in multiple productions of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, earning Chicago’s Jeff Award and Black Theatre Alliance Award. In a spellbinding concert performance, Roston effortlessly emits the sultry swing and playful joy that made Fitzgerald an American treasure. Classic tunes include “Summertime,” “The Lady Is a Tramp,” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing.”

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m; Sundays at 1 p.m. There will be added performances on Thursday, March 3 at 2 p.m.; Tuesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 13 at 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 17 at 2 p.m. The performance on Sunday, March 6 is at 5:30 p.m. 

Tickets range from $55-$85 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

 

