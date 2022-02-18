NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

50.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 14  |  February 18, 2022

MY HERO honored with a Silver placement 021822

MY HERO honored with a Silver placement at the inaugural Anthem Awards

MY HERO announced that they have been honored with a Silver placement at the inaugural Anthem Awards for Best Product in the category of Education, Art & Culture.

Anthem winners were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Among its members are Daniel Dae Kim (actor, producer and activist); Ashley Judd (author, actor and social justice humanitarian); Mitchell Baker (CEO and chairwoman, Mozilla) and Lisa Sherman (president and CEO, Ad Council).

The MY HERO Project is a multi-award winning, non-profit online educational platform dedicated to empowering and giving voice to youth throughout the world through engagement with story, art, music and film.

According to Jessica Lauretti, managing director of the Anthem Awards, “It is our distinct honor to recognize the work that brands, organizations and individuals are all making to create an impact in their community. We launched this platform to show the world that all corners of our culture, from sports and entertainment to business leaders and celebrities, are all standing up to say, it is time for systemic change and that social good is what we value as a society.”

MY HERO honored team

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of MY HERO

The MY HERO team recognized with the Silver placement at the inaugural Anthem Awards

“I am grateful to the MY HERO team, teachers, students, filmmakers, artists, writers and HEROES who share their stories on MY HERO,” said Jeanne Meyers, co-founder and director of MY HERO. “Thanks to the Anthem Awards, we are honored by this recognition. Thanks to our board of directors and all those who support our mission to use media, art and technology to celebrate the best of humanity. All are invited to participate and share inspiring stories, art, short films and music with our growing global learning community.”

MY HERO launched in 1995 with the goal of providing stories, art and short films that celebrate diverse positive role models from all walks of life around the globe. Today, MY HERO produces a website, educational resources, an international film festival, media arts workshops and salons, all of which utilize and add to a curated library of user-generated content (from professional filmmakers, writers, artists and students.) The MY HERO mission is to educate, engage and inspire youth and life-learners to understand their own potential to create positive change in the world.

Winners for the inaugural Anthem Awards will be celebrated at the first annual Anthem Voices Conference followed by a star-studded virtual Awards Show on Monday, Feb. 28. Fans will be able to hear from social impact leaders during the day and then watch the show, featuring special moments, and hallmark speeches from MY HERO and fellow 2022 winners at www.anthemawards.com.

The Anthem Awards, the Webby Awards’ newest initiative, was developed to recognize the breadth of social good work (online and offline) around the globe by honoring the organizations, brands and people creating long-lasting impact including diversity, equity and inclusion; education, art & culture; health; human & civil rights; humanitarian action & services; responsible technology and sustainability, environment & Climate.

For more information on MY HERO, visit www.myhero.com.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.