 Volume 14, Issue 14  |  February 18, 2022

Fair Game 021822

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Local appears to be making it big on his road to the National Hockey League

Fair Game Toms new headshotEighteen-year-old James Stefan plays hockey in Oregon, for the Portland Winterhawks of the Canadian Hockey League, the most competitive league in the world for juniors.

He’s good!

That being said, James is a long ways from home. You see, after his Czechoslovakian father, Patrik, retired from a career in the NHL as a professional hockey player, the family moved back to his mom’s hometown, which just happened to be right here in Laguna Beach.

After the family bought a home and got settled, James was enrolled and went to Laguna Presbyterian Preschool, Top of the World and then Thurston Middle School.

During that time, James also took up the game his dad had loved and, guess what, he started gaining notoriety in his own right. In fact, during his second year at Thurston, the daily trips back-and-forth to the LA Kings training facility for practice and the accompanying national travel became too much.

So, the family did what hockey families do and they moved to a colder climate, in this case Michigan, for the school/hockey season. That area was a hub for USA hockey and just an hour from Canada

Still, during the summers the Stefans always returned home to Laguna to enjoy the warm weather and some surfing, along with catching up with friends and family. It was a fun life, on the ice in the winter and on the sand and in the water during the summer. 

At 16, though, James selected hockey and began playing for Portland.

According to his mom, Carolyn, “He has lived with a teammate and is billeted by a lovely family there.” 

James is now 18 and under contract with Portland. He’s given up his NCAA eligibility by signing a contract with the CHL, a route very few U.S. players go, yet in the end provides perhaps the most competitive route to the pros. Still, he does stay up with school, doing an online program at the rink with the other boys on his team.

From all accounts, James appears to be on track to make it to the “big dance,” as it’s often referred to. His coach in Portland is Mike Johnston, considered the best and most decorated coach in the league and a former coach in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins. It also doesn’t hurt that Portland is continually the premier club in the league as well. The proof is in the pudding as they say, and the Winterhawks have put more kids in the NHL than any other club. 

Fair Game SNL skater airborne

Photo by Keith Dwiggins 

James Stefan (red 13) goes airborne in an effort to chase down the puck

At the moment, the Winterhawks are the hottest team in the CHL and Stefan is their leading goal scorer. All of that makes him an elite prospect and he’s listed for this year’s upcoming draft by Central Scouting. These are formal rankings compiled by scouts, including those from Europe, Russia and Canada. 

According to his mom, “It’s exciting. He’d love to go to any NHL team. To be drafted would be a thrill. He has a lot of interest from NHL teams at the moment, a lot of eyes on him.” 

In fact, a few weeks back, a video highlighting a goal by James went viral and was featured as the ESPN and Sports Net “Hockey Highlight of the Night.”

Check out the video here.

Only time will tell to see where and how he’ll follow his dad, who was a #1 overall pick back in the 1999 NHL draft.

And, if that’s not enough, James’ 16-year-old brother, Wyatt, is a skater, too, and is following in the family’s footsteps. 

B-T-W, the Stefans say “hi” to their friends here at home.

• • •

Speaking of sports, Laguna Beach Little League is doing everything they can to make this season their biggest and best yet. In fact, they’ll celebrate their 70th Anniversary Opening Day on Friday, March 4, at where else but Riddle Field.

That evening will also mark the rededication of Riddle Field, which has gone under a complete renovation during the last several months. The event will be highlighted by Ruby’s food trucks, Gelato Paradiso and Jedidiah Coffee, a Little League parade of players, along with a friendly game between the local Rotary and the VFW.

And, if that’s all not enough, you have to check out the new merch highlighting the return and revamping of Riddle that will be on sale that evening. Laguna Little League partnered with local artist Sli Dawg for the design. There are T-shirts and sweatshirts, in different colors, highlighting Riddle Field baseball dating back to 1962. All the festivities begin at 5 p.m.

For more info, including to register your child, go to www.beachbaseball.com.

Fair Game orange shirts

Courtesy of LBLL

• • •

Rob Shanahan is known for his exclusive backstage Rock & Roll concert and celebrity photos. He’s also been the “preferred photographer” of Ringo Starr since 2006.

Well, now, Shanahan has put it all in a book, and, guess what, Ringo wrote the forward. The Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art is having a gallery show, book signing and giveaway this Sunday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., featuring Shanahan. The book will also be available for purchase.

According to LGOCA’s Bridgette Shaw, “The stories are amazing.”

Check it out, including Shanahan’s beautiful African animal prints.

The giveaway drawing will be held separately on February 28. The gallery is located at 611 S. Coast Highway.

 

