NewLeftHeader

clear sky

54.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 14  |  February 18, 2022

2021 Firefighter of the Year announced 021822

2021 Firefighter of the Year announced

Laguna Beach Firefighters are proud to announce, recognize and congratulate Engineer Zack DeJohn on being selected as Firefighter of the Year for 2021.

Engineer DeJohn started as a reserve with the Laguna Beach Fire Department where he was quickly hired in October 2011 as a BLS (Basic Life Support) Firefighter and was quickly promoted to Paramedic Firefighter. He began picking up Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) that kept him busy and involved within the department. He was promoted to Engineer in July 2020.

2021 Fighter Zack DeJohn

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

2021 Firefighter of the Year Zack DeJohn

DeJohn took a bigger role in training new firefighters and developing a training regimen for their orientation academies. He is also involved with being the lead on maintaining Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBAs) and making sure all suppression personnel are adequately fitted correctly for their SCBA masks. With all that he does for the department, you can see why he was a great choice.

With all this being said about DeJohn and what he does for the department, he has a great support system at home. He is married to his wife Jessica and they have two children that keep them very busy on his off days.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.