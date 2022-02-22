NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 15  |  February 22, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Spring is just around the corner – for us, anyway

Dennis 5Most folks in the lower 48 are way past ready to be done with winter but sorry to say, there’s still about a month to go until spring. The coldest and most expansive air mass is set to plunge way to the south with frigid temps even as far south as latitude 26 degrees North. 

For me, it would be very difficult to live in a place where it was dangerous just to step outside my front door for fear of freezing to death in minutes – even with five layers on. I’m all about shorts and flip-flops even in January sometimes. A cold day here in Laguna is a high of 58 and a low of 40. That would be a record heat wave in winter in places like Cornhole, Nebraska or Fargo. My hat’s off to those hearty folks, but it’s just not for me, since I’ve spent most of my 74 years here at the beach. 

Total rainfall here in Laguna since New Year’s is 0.14 inches, making it the third driest period on record. February 2022 is at only 0.05 inches which is the third driest on record, surpassed only by February 1984 – with nary a drop – and only a trace in  February 1951.

Storms of this intensity happen every winter and they’re generated – as are many of the thunderstorms of summer – from disturbances along the boundary between cold polar and warm tropical air masses. They are the fronts in which air masses of different temperatures and densities wage their perpetual war of instability and equilibrium. 

These disturbances may become intense low-pressure systems, churning over tens of thousands of square miles in a great counterclockwise sweep. It can be noted that three key elements make a winter storm: cold air (below freezing temps facilitate the production of snow and ice); moisture (which forms clouds and precipitation) and lift, which raises the moist air to form clouds and causes precipitation, resulting in the collision of warm and cold air creating a front.

In the Pacific, these disturbances form along polar fronts off the east coast of Asia and travel northeastward toward Alaska. However, some – particularly those forming along the mid-Pacific polar front – take a more southerly track, striking the United States as far south as Southern California. 

Few Pacific disturbances cross the Rockies but some do, redeveloping to the east. One region of such development lies east of the Colorado Rockies. The storms which come out of that region are called Colorado Cyclones. Another region of storm redevelopment is east of the Canadian Rockies from which come the so-called Alberta Cyclones or Alberta Clippers. Both types take an eastward path, their most frequent ones converging over the Great Lakes. 

The Lakes themselves are generators of severe local winter storms with a phenomenon known as “lake effect snow.” These storms forge other storms from northward drifting disturbances originating over the Gulf of Mexico and the southern plains. These aforementioned storms are certainly cold but nothing even close as the Polar Vortex air masses from the north. They happen when storms that come from their birthplace in Russia take a more northerly track. Eventually, they hook up with a huge strong high pressure way up in the Arctic Circle, then plunge southward deep into the Lower 48. That’s what’s going on with this latest huge blast of very frigid air that can penetrate even as far south as all of Florida. This outburst will convince more than one family to sell their homes and head to warmer latitudes. That’s why we live here! 

Have a safe and healthy happy week, ALOHA!

 

