NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

54.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 15  |  February 22, 2022

La Playa Center resumes free in-person 022222

La Playa Center resumes free in-person adult English classes

La Playa Center, a non-profit ESL school, has resumed free in-person adult English classes at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach in the canyon.

Beginning and intermediate/advanced classes are offered from 9:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. All materials, texts and workbooks are provided free of charge and classes are taught by experienced ESL teachers. 

La Playa Center ESL students

Courtesy of La Playa Center

ESL students work with teacher, Melissa Hexter, at La Playa Center

Opportunities to participate in community events include the Patriot’s Day Parade and Hospitality Night, and students currently represent several countries including Mexico, Japan, Russia, Colombia and Iran.

Visitors to classes are welcome, and students may enroll online at www.crossculturalcouncil.com, or at their first class. For further information, contact Teresa at 949.374.2513.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.