Plant nursery, produce stand in the works for Laguna Canyon location

By SARA HALL

Plans for a plant nursery and produce stand in Laguna Canyon were unanimously approved last week for a project that aims to revive the property’s historic use after several years of sitting mostly vacant.

The Planning Commission voted 5-0 on February 16 in support of a three-year temporary use permit and a coastal development permit to establish Raw Timberwood & Gardens, an outdoor plant nursery and covered produce stand, at 21065 Raquel Road, formerly Laguna Gardens Nursery. Commissioners also directed staff to examine whether or not the fence height can be increased.

Several commissioners were enthusiastic to see the property be revitalized as a nursery again.

“I’m really excited about this project,” said Commissioner Steve Kellenberg. “I really miss the previous use that was there, it was perfect and it was needed in the community.”

In 1975, the site was approved for nursery use, which continued until 2016, explained Senior Planner Heather Steven. The past three years the space has been used as a temporary Christmas tree lot in November and December.

A plant nursery is a great use for the area, several commissioners agreed.

As a longtime canyon resident himself, Chair Pro Tem Jorg Dubin noted that the property was in need of renovation. Aside from the months it’s used as a Christmas tree lot, it’s a bit of an “eyesore” when it’s sitting vacant, he said.

A new fence and cleaning up the existing structures will make quite the difference, he added.

“It’s going to be a vast improvement over what’s currently there,” Dubin said. “I’m glad to see somebody take this on as a project and revitalize the traditional use of that site.”

Kicking the project off with a produce stand is a smart idea, noted Commissioner Susan Whitin, although it’s not the focus of the business, it will likely be well-received in the community.

“I think it’s actually going to grow in a way that he may not expect,” Whitin said. “I think it will be extremely popular.”

It’s a highly visible location and will be easy for people to quickly stop by on their way to and from work, she commented. People will likely wander over from the adjacent dog park as well, added Commissioner Ken Sadler.

A few commissioners also commented positively that it’s a local Laguna Beach resident developing the property.

Living in Laguna Beach himself and getting to know his neighbors has given him a better understanding of what they are working toward as a community, said applicant Sean Guin of Raw Timberwood & Gardens. This project aims to improve the quality of life for local residents, he said.

“I truly feel what I am proposing is exactly that for the community,” Guin said. “This will become a place for all of us to enjoy.”

The plant nursery and produce stand with organic fruit, vegetables and seasonal items is the “perfect use for this space,” he said.

Concept for the project is similar to Roger’s Gardens in Newport Beach, but on a smaller scale, Guin explained. A place for locals to gather supplies for their garden and get fresh produce at the same time.

“It’s something the community needs,” he said.



Rendering by James Conrad Architect /Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A rendering of the planned produce stand at the proposed Raw Timberwood & Gardens in Laguna Canyon

Proposed site improvements include installation of four large shade structures, fencing, lighting and eight off-street parking spaces. Plans also call for a new 1,066-square-foot produce stand utilizing the existing shade structures near the rear of the site.

The commission discussion primarily revolved around the fence height, security, the new produce stand, parking and the future phase two of the project.

The existing fencing and walls along the front and west side of the property will be removed, Steven said. New four-foot-high wood and wire mesh fencing will be installed along the front property line and portions of the side property lines.

In a light industrial or manufacturing zone, it seems like a five- or six-foot fence would be appropriate and could deter theft, Dubin commented.

A few other commissioners agreed and asked about a possible variance or flexibility in the code for an exception.

A variance was not noticed so it could not be decided by commissioners during the February 16 meeting, explained Interim Planning Manager Brian Fisk.

Staff can study the city code in more detail to ensure that they are interpreting the four-foot limit correctly, Fisk said. If that is the case, the applicant would need to return to the commission for approval of a variance, he added.

Sadler noted that the former Christmas tree lot operator had someone stay on-site overnight. The old non-permanent fencing had gaps, he noted, and while the new proposed fence is attractive and compatible with neighboring properties, it still is only four feet high. It’s not exactly a security fence and people could still jump it to steal plants, Sadler noted.

“I’m extremely concerned,” about that security issue, Guin said.

If the four-foot fence isn’t enough, he can add cameras or hire a security company to “make laps,” although there are no plans for an overnight guard.

The city may also soon embark on a potential update to the Laguna Canyon Annexation Specific Plan and the light industrial zones fronting the canyon as a whole, explained Senior Planner Anthony Viera, so staff could study the fence height restrictions through that review.

For the future second phase of the project, there is a proposed barn-like enclosure that will protect the higher value items, Viera noted.

Ultimately, commissioners directed staff to review city code and see if there is any flexibility on fence height.

He could also install a security gate in front of the produce stand, Guin said.

The fruit stand will utilize the existing structure on the site, said project architect Jim Conrad. They will repaint the existing shade structure, which is a bit run down at the moment, he added.

“It will be a nice complement to the nursery area,” he said.

Produce will be sourced from several different providers, some through the local farmers’ market and others outsourced through larger companies, Guin said. It will all be fair-trade organic, he confirmed.

Parking was another key point of discussion at the meeting.

A total of eight customer parking spaces will be provided on-site. Additional unmetered spaces are located along Laguna Canyon Road.

As with the past three years, a parking attendant will be on-site during the Christmas tree lot hours to help direct customers and monitor the flow of traffic, Steven confirmed.

The parking analysis is a little “sketchy,” Kellenberg said, it mentions spaces but no calculations.

Since this is a TUP, the application of the parking ordinance requirements for the use isn’t necessary, Steven explained.

“Down the road, when they do come forward for their permanent use, we will definitely be analyzing the parking, looking at additional parking as required,” she said.

If there is a need for more parking it will be required at that time, Steven said.

Staff did review the property history and found no parking or traffic congestion impacts with the prior operation, Viera explained.

“So staff felt confident that there would not be those types of spillover effects here,” he said.



Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Current property frontage for the proposed Raw Timberwood & Gardens in Laguna Canyon

The biggest components of the project are four 1,262-square-foot, 12-foot-high shade structures planned to be constructed at the front of the property to protect the nursery plants. The new shade canopies will be in approximately the same area as the previous nursery, Steven explained.

New string lights are proposed along exterior pathways and nursery canopies. A total of seven pole-mounted light fixtures will also be installed near the customer parking area, fruit stand area and in the uncovered nursery display area. The fixtures will be shielded and will comply with the Good Neighbor Outdoor Lighting requirements of city code.

An existing freestanding sign support will also be removed from the front setback area. A new signage plan will return to the city for a separate permit.

The improvements will “greatly improve” views of the site from the road and surrounding properties, Steven said.

The applicant wants to start operation as soon as possible to take advantage of the spring planting season, Steven said. The second phase will return to the commission at a later date.

This phase would require design review and a CDP. It would also include analysis to determine that the proposed structure would have no adverse impact on the floodway.

Plans for a future phase two of the project include construction of a barn-like structure for storage and wholesaling of live edge wood slabs and manufacturing of live edge slab tables.

Guin plans on displaying the tropical, sustainable exotic hardwoods he imports from Costa Rica.

“(That) will only add another beautiful element to the character and theme of Raw Timberwood & Gardens,” Guin said.

He confirmed that there are several steps and inspections to ensure the wood does not bring in any bugs or diseases. It’s a rigorous process, he said.

The storage structure will utilize four shipping containers as the structure, Guin explained. It will be elevated above the flood plain with a deck in between, a barn-style roof and wrapped in reclaimed wood. That’s a possible proposal for the future, he emphasized.

The future addition makes it an even more interesting project, Kellenberg said.

He did note some concern about parking with the second phase of the project but “we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” he said.

Another challenge in phase two is the large barn structure, Sadler noted, since it’s in the flood plain and has to be elevated, it will bump up the height.

Only two residents spoke during public comment and both supported the project.

Neighbor Topher Reynoso said they met Guin and haven’t had any issues with the Christmas tree lot since they recently moved to the area.

“We’d be really excited – my wife and I – to have the nursery, being green thumbs ourselves,” he said, “and also a fruit stand for some produce right next to the home would be fantastic.”

He had no objection to a six-foot fence, which could help secure the business and ensure its success.

Resident Louis Weil said overall it’s a great project, but raised concern about the visibility around the corner from the narrow Raquel Road. It should be considered with this project, he suggested.

“All in all, a great project and what a neat asset for Laguna,” Weil said.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.