 Volume 14, Issue 15  |  February 22, 2022

Messy Church to explore 022222

Messy Church to explore “Love one Another”

“Love one another. More than a suggestion, more than an idea, more than a hope – it’s a command,” said Barbara Crowley, leader of the monthly Messy Church get-togethers for all ages. She invites everyone to find out more about the commandment this Sunday, Feb. 27, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the patio at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church.

Attendees are asked to show their love to others by bringing canned goods for the Laguna Food Pantry.

Messy Church participants

Courtesy of Messy Church

At last month’s Messy Church meeting, participants explore New Year traditions from around the world

“Dress warmly,” said Crowley, since Messy Church will be held outside. Masks will still be required. A friendly, hearty dinner will be served and guests are asked to RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. A $5 donation per family is requested.

“We will focus on games, activities and ideas for showing love to those we know, those we don’t know and even those who are difficult to love,” said Crowley. She added, “We’ll discuss what it means to ‘love one another’. Are we able to choose the people we’re supposed to love?” 

Messy Church is an international, intergenerational, interactive spiritual exploration, which welcomes everyone.

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, up the street from Gelson’s Shopping Center in Laguna Beach. For additional information, visit www.lbumc.org/ministries.

 

