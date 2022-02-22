Council approves Coast Inn modifications 022222

Council approves Coast Inn modifications, second reading of updated DSP, discusses posting agendas earlier

By SARA HALL

In a varied and packed meeting last week, City Council unanimously approved permits for a modified renovation project at The Coast Inn, directed staff on the process of advance posting of the agenda and tentative agenda and in a 3-2 vote approved the second reading of the updated Downtown Specific Plan as modified by the California Coastal Commission.

On February 15, council voted 5-0 to approve a conditional use permit and other permits or allowances for a renovation project at The Coast Inn, at 1401 S. Coast Highway.

The item includes modifications to the plans made as a condition of approval by the California Coastal Commission. The CCC unanimously approved a Coastal Development Permit for the proposed work at Coast Inn during a de novo hearing on August 13.

Plans submitted by DIG Coast Inn, LLC, from local developer and property owner Chris Dornin, include the interior remodel of 24 rooms, repair of exterior features, the addition of 320 square feet of habitable interior floor area, and construction of turrets and signage consistent with historic site photographs, at the existing 17,042-square-foot hotel.

Initially, a new rooftop deck with a pool and bar was proposed, but the design was scrapped from the applicant’s latest plans. As part of the CCC’s review, staff determined that the blufftop setback was located more inland than initially identified, explained Principal Planner Martina Caron, which resulted in the elimination of the rooftop deck.

Instead, the project includes removal of a 1,433-square-foot portion of roof on the third floor to open an existing courtyard. Certain rooftop features will be removed to “create an effective skylight for the existing third floor courtyard.”

At the meeting, councilmembers had some questions about the new courtyard and its usage, specifically that noise from the gathering area would not impact neighbors.

City Attorney Phil Kohn clarified that the council’s task on Tuesday was simply whether or not to accept the modifications imposed by the Coastal Commission. Since the outdoor courtyard is a new feature, it’s up for discussion, added Mayor Sue Kempf.

Everything on the courtyard level is below the height restrictions, explained architect Jorden Segraves. They also don’t have any umbrellas protruding up with the revised plans, he added.

“From the street, you’re not going see the courtyard,” Segraves confirmed, “nor will any of the liquor or the noise impacts be any different than they were before, if anything they will actually be less intensive and less obtrusive to the general public because they are lower in height and they are fully enclosed.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by SMS Architects/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A rendering of the revised Coast Inn project

The CA Coastal Commission also requested: The doors and windows remain in the same openings on the ocean facing and Mountain Road elevations; relocating the grease interceptor below the sidewalk and a new gate along Mountain Road and eliminate some of the covered deck and ocean-facing deck features.

“Overall, these changes approved by the Coastal Commission reduce the scope of the work and no additional parking is required,” Caron explained.

The Heritage Committee heard the proposal in 2015 and ultimately supported it, Planning Commission reviewed it a few times and denied it, leading the developer to appeal to City Council. Council considered it in early 2018 and formed a subcommittee, which advised the project team to revise their plans and return at a later date.

In July 2020, council approved a local CDP for a scaled down version of the project (it still included a rooftop deck plan, but somewhat smaller), which was appealed to the state Coastal Commission. The CCC found “substantial issue” with the local CDP on Nov. 5, 2020, so it headed to a de novo hearing, where coastal commissioners ultimately unanimously approved the project, which had been reduced in scope even more.

Resident Mark Fudge, who appealed the project to the CCC, also spoke during public comment at the council meeting last week.

“It was regrettable that proper approval wasn’t done when this first came around to you,” he said.

Councilmember Toni Iseman, who said she’s looking forward to the inn opening, agreed that more could have been done when it initially came to the council.

“Thank heavens for the Coastal Commission,” she said. “If you look at the changes that they forced, that we should have done in the first place, let’s pay attention to what they did and (ask ourselves) ‘How could we have been so far off the base when we sent this forward?’”

Ultimately, council unanimously approved CCC’s modifications.

Also during the meeting was a discussion about Councilmember George Weiss’ request for city staff to provide additional advance posting of council agendas.

“Providing additional advance posting of City Council agendas provides the public greater access to and participation in the city’s business which is also the public’s business,” Weiss wrote in a memo attached to his request.

Irvine has a similar ordinance, which is also included with the memo, he noted.

Currently, agendas are posted online on the Thursday afternoon the week before the Tuesday council meeting (the Brown Act requires a three-day advance notice before any city council meeting).

For many people, that’s not enough time to read through staff reports, research the issue and organize their comments, particularly on complicated projects with lengthy staff reports, Weiss said at the February 15 meeting.

Weiss asked if staff could get truncated agendas posted 12 days before the meeting. Or whatever was feasible to get it a bit earlier without causing a burden on staff. It would help people plan their participation better, he said.

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis said getting the agendas out that early would be impossible with the current staff and resources. Cities that publish agendas early, like Irvine, are much larger and have more staff members.

Most of the staff reports aren’t ready until the Wednesday or Thursday before the meeting, she noted. Each report has to go through several staffers and managers for approval before being posted. She would not want to post a report or publish any staff recommendation without thoroughly vetting the issue first, she added.

A few councilmembers agreed it would be helpful to have the agendas published on Wednesday during weeks that city hall is closed on Friday. This would give the public time to read through and ask questions.

Tentative future agendas are already included in the recap posted on the city’s website two days after every council meeting, Dupuis pointed out. It shows items staff members are planning on bringing forward at meetings throughout the rest of the year, she explained, it’s used as an agenda planning tool.

Kempf recommended that the tentative agenda be posted in a more prominent location on the city website.

Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen also suggested adding a few sentences on the tentative agenda describing the issue or project on action items. He advised not to attach draft staff reports, which take time to properly review before staff makes a recommendation and that could change by the time of the meeting.

The new process will return as a consent calendar item at a future council meeting.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Looking down Ocean Avenue

Also during last week’s meeting, council adopted an ordinance accepting the updated Downtown Specific Plan as modified by the California Coastal Commission.

The February 15 item was the second reading of the ordinance and was placed on the consent calendar. Weiss pulled the item from the calendar to give members of the public a chance to speak on the item individually. A few speakers opposed the changes to the DSP.

The DSP is a planning document that serves to guide growth, design and development standards in downtown, and aims to preserve and enhance the unique character of the neighborhood.

An updated plan was adopted by the city council in July 2020, the California Coastal Commission approved DSP-related changes to the Local Coastal Program on December 15, and council approved the CCC modifications on January 25.

The DSP needs to be transmitted back to Coastal Commission again for finalization before it can be implemented.

Ultimately, council voted 3-2 on the second reading of the updated DSP ordinance. Councilmembers Iseman and Weiss dissented.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.