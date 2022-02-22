Fair Game 022222

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





Officer killed in Saturday’s police copter crash in Newport Beach had Laguna Beach ties

This past Saturday evening started out like many others. A group of family and friends were gathered at the house to simply enjoy each other’s company and catch up. Suddenly, at 6:43 p.m., my phone lit up, with the first call coming in from a friend of mine who was out on the Balboa Peninsula. His accompanying text said that he had just “witnessed a helicopter lose control and hit the water in Newport Beach.” He further expressed that he was shaken.

Other calls followed!

I immediately contacted my connections within the Newport Beach Police Department and had a “police helicopter” confirmed as going down, with a “rescue attempt currently in progress.”

It was terrible news. Still, more calls came in, and more texts. Some were questions and some were from eyewitnesses in the area.

As the night wore on, we sadly found out that a Huntington Beach Police helicopter, HB1, was in the water upside-down between the Lido and Balboa peninsulas. Divers had arrived on the scene and joined many boaters already in the area attempting a rescue.

Both officers on board were eventually located and rushed to a nearby trauma center. Unfortunately, one of the officers was shortly thereafter pronounced dead, with the other reported in stable condition.

Deceased was Huntington Beach Police Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and teenaged daughter.

The death hit home here in Laguna Beach, as expressed in the following Facebook message posted by Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert:

“It is with tremendous sorrow to learn about Officer Nick Vella’s passing last night following the helicopter crash in Newport Beach. Nick started as a civilian Beach Patrol Officer with the Laguna Beach Police Department, and after attending the police academy, became a full-time police officer in December 2003.

“He was an exceptional officer and had a larger-than-life smile.

“I was one of Nick’s Field Training Officers back in 2004 and had the pleasure of releasing him on his own as a solo officer. A quote from my last evaluation, ‘Nick is a team player and will be an asset to our organization. I look forward to working with him and assisting him with his career goals.’

“After four years, he left the Laguna Beach Police Department and joined the Huntington Beach Police Department to pursue his dream of becoming a helicopter pilot.

“He was loved by our PD team and the Laguna Beach community and will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the Huntington Beach Police Department.”

A memorial has been building since Sunday morning with flowers and remembrances in Vella’s honor draping a Huntington Beach Police cruiser, outside their headquarters.

Other efforts, including some fundraising opportunities to support the family are in the works. (Unfortunately, some people try and take advantage of situations such as these and set up fake accounts, so please beware.)

In the meantime, the second officer, a 16-year veteran, who has not been identified, was released from the hospital Sunday morning and is expected to recover.

The helicopter, which is contracted to also serve the cities of Newport Beach and Costa Mesa, was headed to a disturbance call in the vicinity of 18th St. and Balboa Blvd., before reportedly plunging into the water nose first shortly after flying over the end of Lido Isle.

The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the accident and is expected to release preliminary finds within the next 10 days or so. Preliminary reports say the pilots “made a call indicating mechanical problems, followed by a second call saying the helicopter was going down.”

It’s a sad day and time for all of our first responders, and perhaps a reminder to continually keep them in our prayers and good thoughts.

• • •

Here in town, in discussions following the Emerald Fire, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis credited team members at City Hall and Councilmembers for their “coordinated response,” specifically recognizing Councilmember Toni Iseman, who was the first to alert (Shohreh) of the fire. She also recognized Fire Battalion Chief Crissy Teichman for her “quick arrival” to the scene and Mayor Sue Kempf who helped open the Emergency Operations Center.

Police Chief Calvert noted that while only two dispatchers were working at the time the fire broke out, they still were able to assist in having officers on scene within five minutes, despite their switchboard being overwhelmed with phone calls.

Additionally, Councilmember Iseman commented that as a result of “emotional effects of the Emerald Fire,” Woods Cove residents are ready to have their utilities undergrounded and urged prioritization considering fire dangers and frequent power outages.

• • •

Perhaps the agenda item grabbing most of the attention on last week’s City Council agenda was the determination of the Council’s options for the Laguna Residents First Ballot Initiative petition.

The item, moved by Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen and seconded by Councilmember Peter Blake, carried unanimously 5/0 to 1) “receive and file the certification of the ballot measure from the Orange County Registrar of Voters;” and 2) to submit “the measure, without alteration, to the voters at the November 2022 general municipal election and direct staff to prepare the appropriate Resolutions for consideration and action at a subsequent meeting.”

Council also adopted the ordinance accepting the California Coastal Commission’s revisions to the City’s Downtown Specific Plan.

Next, Council also adopted the Coastal Commission’s changes for The Coast Inn project. It was moved by Councilmember Weiss, seconded by Mayor Pro Tem Whalen and approved 5/0.

A similar request for the Red Dragon project has been pushed back to April 26, at the applicant’s request to continue.

• • •

Just a reminder, the State of the City, held in conjunction by the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and the City of Laguna Beach, is on the calendar for Tuesday, March 1, at the Montage Laguna Beach.

Two keynote speakers highlight the event, Mayor Sue Kempf and Chamber Board Chair J.J. Ballesteros.

Make reservations to attend on the Chamber site at www.lagunabeachchamber.org.

• • •

Another request for players to participate in this season’s 70th annual celebration season of Laguna Beach Little League. Opening Day is Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. at the newly revamped Riddle Field.

You’ll love what they’ve done!

One of the evening’s highlights will be a parade of players around the field. In fact, everyone who has a current or past uniform is encouraged to show it off. And, for those walking in the parage, you’ll receive a flag to wave.

Also, a Ruby’s food truck will be onsite, as will offerings of Gelato Paradiso and Jedidiah Coffee, along with cool new swag in the form of T-shirts and sweatshirts. Then, of course, the Riddle Field rededication and an exhibition game between Laguna Beach Rotary and members of the VFW.

It’ll be a great night, but first get those kids registered at www.beachbaseball.com or @lagunabeachlittleleague.