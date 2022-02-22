NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 15  |  February 22, 2022

Breakers’ girls lose in CIF Open Division Championship game 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

No. 2 ranked Breakers’ Ava Knepper with the ball

Water Polo

The No. 2 ranked Laguna Beach girls water polo team fell behind early in their CIF Southern Section Open Division Championship match with Newport Harbor and never recovered. 

The Sailors scored the first five goals of the contest, eventually winning 11-6.

Senior Ava Houlahan led the Breakers with three goals, while Kara Carver, London Boyd and Ava Knepper each contributed one.

Still, the Breakers now move on to the CIF State Southern California Regional playoffs this week.

Basketball

The Breakers girls basketball team moved into the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Championships, with a 45-33 victory Friday over Yeshiva from Los Angeles.

Laguna Beach plays again Wednesday against the winner of Desert Christian Academy or Milken Community.

 

