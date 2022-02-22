NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

54.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 15  |  February 22, 2022

Letters to the Editor 022222

Letters to the Editor

There may yet be an answer to liking our crows

I recently read and heard on the German news that in Sweden there are folks who are training crows, yes crows, to pick up cigarette butts from the ground. If they do and take them to certain containers, the crows get a treat. Crows being a very smart bird, would find this fun and rewarding I would think. People have complained about crows in this town (we are an official bird sanctuary) – does anyone want to volunteer and start this new environmentally safe trend? 

Ganka Brown

Laguna Beach

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.