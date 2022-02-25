NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

55.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 16  |  February 25, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 022522

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Baby, it’s cold outside 

Dennis 5On February 23,1998, Laguna was drenched with 3.03 inches of rain that closed Laguna Canyon Road for the second time that winter. The first closure resulted from a whopping 8.08 inches that fell on the weekend of December 6-7, 1997. When all was said and done, a record was set for a season’s rainfall with 37.27 inches. Additionally, a new record was set for the month of February with 15.02 inches, shattering the old record of 13.68 inches from February 1962. The third wettest February was 12.75 inches in 1980.

Conditions here in Laguna at 1 p.m. on Wednesday: Skies were partly cloudy with west-northwest winds at 17 mph with gusts of 22 mph. The air temp at Main Beach was 54 degrees with a wind chill factor at 46. The humidity is 47% with a dew point of 33. Ocean temps took a dive from all the wind and was 55 degrees at 1 p.m. It’s not often when wind chill factors occur here in town, at least not significant enough to be 8-10 degrees below the actual temp. 

Wednesday’s hi-lo: 54-40 compared to a normal for February 23 of 67-46. It was predicted that we might see freezing temps out in the Canyon at night, depending on how much or little cloud cover there is during the very early predawn hours. It’s fairly rare when afternoon high temps fail to reach 60 – usually only two or three times a winter. Laguna’s coldest temperature on record was 43 in early January 1949 when it snowed here in town, and that cold air stuck around until the next day. The second coldest temp was 46 in February 1962 and again in late January 1979.

A reasonably satisfactory description to that elusive characteristic of weather known as “coldness” was first proposed by Dr. Paul Siple in 1939. The term “windchill” was used to describe the relative discomfort resulting from combinations of wind and temperature. This method was not applicable to temps above 32 degrees F. as high wind speeds caused exaggerated windchill values. 

During the Antarctic winter of 1941, Drs. Siple and Passel developed a new formula to determine windchill from experiments made at Little America. Measurements were made of the time required for the freezing of 8.8 oz. of water in a plastic cylinder under a variety of conditions of wind and temperature. They assumed that the rate of heat loss was proportional to the difference in temperature between the cylinder and the temperature of the surrounding air. The results, expressed in kilo-calories per square meter, per hour, per degree Celsius, were plotted against wind speed in meters per second. 

Heat loss occurs by means of radiation, conduction and convection. Combining all these affects the general equation for heat loss. There’s a whole lot of math involved at this point, and I don’t want to bore all of you readers with extensive algebraic equations, so we’ll skip all that blah, blah, blah.

The windchill index, or equivalent temp is based upon a neutral skin temperature of 91 degrees F. With physical exertion, the body heat production rises, perspiration begins and heat is removed from the body by vaporization. The body also loses heat through conduction to cold surfaces with which it is in contact, and in breathing cold air which results in the loss of heat from the lungs – which is why we cough and we’re short of breath when it gets down to below freezing. The index, therefore, does not take into account all possible losses of the body. It does, however, give a good measure of the convective cooling which is the major source of body heat loss. Had enough? Me too. 

Have a great weekend and stay safe and healthy, ALOHA!

 

