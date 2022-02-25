NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

55.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 16  |  February 25, 2022

The Plant Man: Drought tolerant species 022522

The Plant Man: Drought tolerant species that produce colorful blooms

By Steve Kawaratani

“Water, unlike alcohol, cannot hurt anybody.” – with apologies to Mark Twain

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

Rain is predicted as of this writing; however, due to a persistent La Niña weather pattern, this season’s early precipitation is not going to be enough to end the drought. It will take several more years of normal rainfall to end the prolonged dry spell. We should remember that water is an extremely influential element, affecting the pattern and quality of our lives.

“It’s been a great start to the water year,” said Cory Mueller, a meteorologist with the weather service in Sacramento, at the end of last year. “Most areas have already seen what they saw last water year and then some, just in the three months we’ve had.” Since that time, rainfall has receded with wind events, placing us back into fire season in Laguna and beyond.

Is it possible to have a successful and beautiful garden within the limits of water conservation? Native and water conserving plants are a better choice for our gardens, as they are well suited to our climate, soils and other growing conditions. Since they evolved in arid climes, they generally require less water and care than other plants.

More than 7,000 native species have been identified in California; many may be discovered at your favorite nursery. Selected natives and their horticultural varieties have proven successful in slope plantings, natural parks and our home gardens.

Loki and I recently selected Moulton Meadows Park, primarily to see our friend, Norm, to walk and muse about city policies and local politics in general. Laguna’s parks are different than most other community parks, as they are not only well designed, but feature water conserving plants. I was delighted by the park’s spectacular early springtime flowering display.

The Plant Man Indian paintbrush

Click on photo for a larger image

Indian paintbrush

Indian paintbrush, Castilleja affinis, was just newly blooming on our last hike. The bright red flowers are named for the clusters of spiky blooms that resemble paintbrushes. This native can be found along hilly environs from Washington to Baja, and I have found that the wildflower adapts well to home gardens.

The Plant Man Pride of Madiera

Click on photo for a larger image

Pride of Madiera

The striking blue flower clusters, dominant along the park’s Balboa streetscape, is the Pride of Madiera, Echium candicans. Originally from its namesake island in the Atlantic Ocean, the plant has a long-blooming season from early spring until summer, and provides remarkable nourishment for bees and butterflies. It is well suited for the park slope frontage, as it requires room to accommodate its 6’ x 6’ size. Drought tolerant and requiring only deadheading, this species should be distanced from open space, as it is known to escape its cultivated settings.

The Plant Man orchid rockrose

Click on photo for a larger image

Orchid Rockrose

The brilliant, magenta-purple flowers of the Orchid Rockrose, Cistus x purpureus, will be on display through early summer. These Mediterranean natives require little or no water once established, are fire resistive and form a four foot wide and tall shrub almost anywhere (from the canyon to oceanfront slopes).

The staccato beat of rain (actually it was the garden sprinklers) woke me from a desert dream. I recollected that I was hiking among giant cacti somewhere in Baja. The thought came to me that artificial irrigation never watered these native plants, but rather they survived through adaptation. I am grateful and in awe of the wonder of nature and her stewardship of our lovely planet. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.