 Volume 14, Issue 16  |  February 25, 2022

Live Music & Art: Special event at Woods Cove 022522

Live Music & Art: Special event at Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery on March 1

On Tuesday, March 1 from 6-9 p.m., a special event is taking place at the Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery. Emmy nominated singer-songwriter Addie Hamilton will be performing live with KX 104.7 radio host Tommy Benson. The special event is in collaboration with award-winning fine artist Victoria Moore, as she unveils an original painting of Hamilton. 

Live Music Unintended

Courtesy of Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery

“Unintended Consequences” by Victoria Moore is in the UNESCO exhibit, “Atomic Babylon” 

The event serves as the launch of an upcoming NFT to drop later this year merging the classic vocal stylings of Addie Hamilton and Moore’s reflective portraiture. Owner Rob Hoover announces the NFT sponsorship of the collaboration of the two artists for a future “charitable use” NFT drop. As you enjoy Hamilton’s and Benson’s musical collaboration, there will be a preview of the paintings as a “work in progress.”

Also on display is the officially designated UNESCO exhibit, Atomic Babylon. The series of original paintings from Moore and sculptures from Dr. Nicholas Hernandez Sr., raise awareness about atomic veterans and their children. The exhibit will soon be moving on to other international destinations. 

The evening of art and music from renowned artists takes place in commemoration of Remembrance Day in the Marshall Islands, formally known as Nuclear Victims’ Day and Nuclear Survivors’ Day. Guests are invited to come enjoy the show and learn more about the deeper meanings behind the event and exhibition. 

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery is located at 1963 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. www.woodscoveartgallery.com.

 

