 Volume 14, Issue 16  |  February 25, 2022

Local artist Hung Tran pays homage to Dana Point 022522

Local artist Hung Tran pays homage to Dana Point surfing culture with mural collaboration

By DIANNE RUSSELL

On February 1, 2020, Laguna residents woke up to find a mural dedicated to Kobe Bryant painted on the sidewall of the Landmark Surf Shop building at Cress Street and Pacific Coast Highway. A mystery of mythic proportions ensued and various inquiries were made, but no one claimed credit for the street art that suddenly appeared overnight. Although HungFineArt was purported to be the artist, it remained unconfirmed. 

local artist with mural

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Hung Tran in front of the Kobe and Gigi Bryant mural

Because the essence of street art is its impermanence, “I expected it to be gone in a few days,” Hung Tran, who resides in Laguna Beach part time, said at the time. “I didn’t want to come forward back then.”

In February of 2021 – during which time the mural was vandalized and then repainted with the addition of Gigi Bryant – Tran revealed himself as the man behind the tribute.

“People tell me how much they love the Kobe mural,” Tran said. “It took on a life of its own.”

With Tran’s affiliation with LocalsForLaguna, he donated two paintings of the Kobe Bryant mural for the silent auction at the Boys & Girls Club recent Dream Play Yard event at Hotel Laguna.

New artwork

Now a year later, Tran has taken on another endeavor with a life of its own.

“After six months I’m proud to announce this [mosaic surfer mural],” Tran said. “It was a collaborative team effort with the focus on the surfing pioneers of Dana Point for which the mural is based. Soterios Anagnostou and Joe Rich Grew of Interior Branding contributed 25 years of their knowledge and expertise. I am humbled to just have been along for the ride and play my part in this beautiful mosaic mural for the City of Dana Point. I hope the locals and visiting tourists enjoy seeing it as much as we did bringing it to fruition. We wanted to pay homage to the great city of Dana Point and the surfing greats who inspired modern surfing today and influence the next generation of surfers.”

local artist hung with friends

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Hung Tran

Tran (second from left) with collaborators in front of the mural honoring local surf history 

This past summer, the city’s Arts and Culture Commission chose the mural design submitted by Anagnostou’s company, an agency that designs and creates branded graphics. 

Interior Branding wanted to make a mural that would showcase what makes Dana Point unique. The team hoped to create a mural that locals could be proud of and where visitors could learn of the “rich history and talent that sprang from” this coastal town.”

The mural depicting local surf legends and Dana Point landmarks was unveiled yesterday (Thursday, Feb. 24), on the corner of Doheny Park Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, where the city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Follow Tran on Instagram @hungfineart.

 

