 Volume 14, Issue 16  |  February 25, 2022

Letters to the Editor 022522

Letters to the Editor

A “must see” show

I heard that Wells Fargo Bank had taken down the Allyson Allen quilt show from its second-floor art gallery. Whatever made the show so controversial that it would be taken down after having been completely hung made it a “must see” show for me. So, when it was rehung at the Neighborhood (Congregational) Church on St. Ann’s Drive, I went to see it.

Shame on Wells Fargo! Fabric art is the latest fine art medium and I was blown away by Allyson Allen’s work. Each piece not only speaks volumes but, the quilting quality and creative genius is clearly the work of a master. It is an outstanding and timely exhibit. 

It is not a BLM show as some have asserted but addresses so many of the injustices all around us. Including rape and animal rights. But what makes Allyson Allen’s art so impressive is her quilting and creative style. She juxtaposes contrasting fabrics to create clear images that not only tell a story and convey a message, but also demonstrate far advanced quilting techniques. Her amazing skills set this show apart from other art and quilt shows. It is one of the most powerful contemporary shows I have been to in a long time. Pictures don’t do it justice. You cant capture her three-dimensional quilting techniques or unique background patterns in a photo. It is a “must see” show.

Jessica DeStefano 

Laguna Beach

 

