 Volume 14, Issue 16  |  February 25, 2022

Fair Game 022522

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Laguna Food Pantry serves so many neighbors in these very trying times

Fair Game Toms new headshotLast Thursday, I enjoyed a real treat. I went to the Laguna Food Pantry to take up the offer of a tour of the facility from Executive Director Anne Belyea.

First off, I arrived mid-morning and got to truly experience the need and purpose, seeing vehicles lined up in two lines down the blacktop all the way back to Laguna Canyon Road. Still, those cars moved through swiftly and in a very organized fashion with the help of a cadre of enthusiastic volunteers.

The entire effort sincerely touched my heart. 

And, when I talk about enthusiastic volunteers, you have to start with Maurice. He’s the greeter, well-versed in four languages, who meets everyone when their vehicle reaches the load-up area for food and other supplies. 

“It doesn’t matter which language Maurice is speaking, it’s obvious that he’s speaking from his heart,” said Belyea. “His warmth and passion shine through in every encounter and he’s a favorite with both our volunteers and the families and individuals we serve. It’s humbling and oftentimes emotional for those who are reaching out for the first time, needing groceries for their family. As a volunteer greeter, Maurice welcomes everyone!”

We also met Cynthia Carson, a board member, who serves as the Pantry’s Operations Chair and volunteers there almost every day.

“As the retired Chair of the National Dairy Board, (Cynthia) brings insight and guidance to the Pantry,” offered Belyea. “Her dedication throughout the pandemic has been instrumental in helping us meet the high demand for our services and plan for the future. Inflation, combined with the impacts of the pandemic, has exacerbated the situation for so many already struggling financially.”

Along the way that morning I spoke with Anne about ways Stu News might assist in the effort moving forward and, together, we came up with a number of ideas.

One that we thought we could begin with is fairly simple. The Pantry needs your old egg cartons. 

You see, they “rescue eggs from 16 local grocery stores. Sadly, some don’t make it, resulting in messy egg cartons.” The Pantry then has to repackage the remaining eggs into a new carton. If they’re required to buy them, they have to spend 45¢ each. That can total up to a chunk of change which certainly can be used in much better ways.

So, we’re asking the community to consider saving clean, empty egg cartons and then dropping them off at the Pantry, Monday through Friday from 7-11 a.m., or in the food collection box at US Bank at 310 Glenneyre St. 

Let’s get together and make this happen. Thanks in advance from me and from Anne.

For more information on the Pantry, please see www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

• • •

An extensive paper published earlier this month in the Journal of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Community Development by two students studying at nearby Soka University of America, details Gardens in a postsuburban region: Community garden governance and ethos in Orange County.

The students, Eiji Toda and Edward Lowe, reported on their findings from six case studies of community gardens located in southern Orange County. One of the pair toured each one and interviewed key people associated with the garden. Of those studied, one was the South Laguna Community Garden Park that was studied under the pseudonym of “Hillside Community Garden.”

The findings looked at the garden governance and the overarching garden ethos that develops. However, the gardens differed, by location, type, size, ownership, density, race make-up of the community and a differing median income make-up of each community.

It’s rather fascinating.

If you have an interest in reviewing the paper, which I would recommend, I invite you to go here.

• • •

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce has two events of note next week. First, the State of the Union is planned for a Tuesday (March 1) luncheon at the Montage Laguna Beach, and then Thursday (March 3) will be their Government Affairs Committee featuring Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen. That Zoom meeting runs from 8-9 a.m. 

• • •

Orange County District 2 Supervisor Katrina Foley was in town this week counting heads of the homeless. She was joined by members of the Laguna Beach Housing and Human Services Committee, Ketta Brown and Alex Rounaghi for the biennial Point in Time count. 

The count was conducted from sunset to sunrise, Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 24, to assess the number and needs of people experiencing homelessness on a given night. It is an effort that gathers vital information that helps the County of Orange better understand how to service and respond to homelessness in the county.

Katrina, who was phased out in her own District in a political ploy with re-districting, will be running for election in District 5 (which includes Laguna Beach) moving forward.

Fair Game SNL 3 shot

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Robyn Grant

(L-R) A masked up Katrina Foley, Ketta Brown and Alex Rounaghi prepare for a long night out on the town doing homeless headcounts

• • •

The 55th Annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade will march through town next Saturday, March 5. The parade organizes and begins at Laguna Beach High School at 11 a.m., then proceeds down Park Ave., making a right on Glenneyre and then right again on Forest Ave. through downtown, ending just past City Hall.

Parade organizers are “hoping everyone will come to wave their flags and enjoy the parade.”

The tentative lineup has 77 entries, including our own light blue Ford Thunderbird

• • •

On Sunday, March 6, Orange County Restaurant Week returns. Some 120 eateries around OC are signed up, including this list of Laguna Beach places: Lumberyard Restaurant; Mozambique; Nirvana Grille; O Fine Japanese Cuisine; Sapphire, Cellar. Craft, Cook.; Skyloft; Starfish Laguna and Sueños

Diners will have an opportunity to enjoy Prix-Fixe and Luxe menus. Find participating restaurants and search menus, cocktails and more, online at www.OCRestaurantWeek.com.

It runs through Saturday, March 12.

 

