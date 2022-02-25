Council agenda includes survey results 022522

Council agenda includes survey results, HIP District ice cream shop, requests for Temple Hills pathway/speed bumps on Bluebird

By SARA HALL

City Council has a short, but varied agenda next week.

During regular business, council will receive reports on resident and business survey results, and then consider permits and parking credits for converting a retail space to an ice cream shop.

Under councilmember requests, the council will consider directing staff regarding moving forward with the abandonment of Temple Hills Pathway number four and, in a separate request, discuss if they want to reconsider calming traffic speed bumps for the 800 block of Bluebird Canyon Drive.

First up during regular business, council will hear a presentation on the resident and business survey results.

In September, at direction of the council, the city hired Polco and National Research Center to conduct a citywide residential and business survey. Staff returned to council on October 19 with the proposed survey instruments for review. After unanimous approval, both surveys were distributed.

Next week, council will receive the reports and consider the results as part of its goal setting process during the strategic planning session on March 4.

The National Community Survey was sent out to 2,700 residents and the research company received 553 responses. About 30% of respondents lived in the central/Village area and 20% in North Laguna.

The results have been statistically weighted to reflect Laguna Beach overall, according to the NCS report.

Opinion on the overall quality of the natural environment, parks and recreational opportunities, and opportunities for education, culture, and the arts, all scored very high.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Residents enjoy a concert in the park in Laguna Beach

Residents polled thought that utility infrastructure is an important issue, but the quality of its current state scored notably low. They also thought the quality of the transportation system, another important issue, was also fairly low.

Overall, the research team made a key finding that residents enjoy high quality of life. About nine in 10 residents or more rated Laguna Beach as excellent or good, in terms of a place to live, if they plan to stay in LB, and the city’s reputation. These were higher than national benchmarks, according to NRC. Residents also gave high marks for Laguna as a place to raise children and retire, sense of community, and residents’ connection and engagement with the community.

Another key finding was that the economic health is a feature of the community.

Government performance ratings in Laguna Beach are “on par” with other surveyed cities nationwide. Opinions were mostly good (35%), many rated it as fair (31%), many thought it’s poor (24%), and only a small fraction noted their overall confident in local government as excellent (11%)

Overall city government performance categories ranked fair to low, with only a few questions above 50% approval.

The research team’s other findings include that community design is important for the city, and that mobility is another challenging area, but that residents are generally supportive of alternative transportation options.

The other poll conducted, the National Business Survey, had fewer responses, with only 186 received of the 2,440 sent out.

Researchers found that survey participants tended to be local residents with a long history of business ownership and/or management in the community. About 70% said their business has been in Laguna Beach for more than 10 years.

Another key finding in the NBS was that businesses reported an overall high quality of community, but noted some unique challenges.

About 35% of respondents said they were somewhat likely to recommend operating a business in town, 27% said it was somewhat unlikely, 23% said it was very unlikely, and only 14% said they would very likely recommend it.

While Laguna Beach is considered a desirable place to work with good public and higher education opportunities, affordable housing options, workplace parking, and affordable childcare options limit supporting a full workforce, according to the NBS results.

Reviews were mixed on city services, as well as opportunities that exist for local government to better support the business community.

The fifth and final key finding noted that business owners expressed strong opinions regarding city initiatives that could impact them.

Ideas like continuing outdoor dining, enhancing the aesthetic of downtown and Coast Highway, and development of a parking master plan, all received high support (85-89%) from business owners.

But 46% of respondents opposed implementing commercial rent control and 57% percent rejected allowing more franchises in town.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach and South Swell Ice Cream

South Swell Ice Cream specializes in hand-dipped ice cream bars with unique and gourmet flavor combinations

Next up during regular business at the meeting, council will consider permits and parking credits for converting a retail space to an ice cream shop with outdoor dining and take-out services located at 1330 South Coast Highway. The item also includes five off-site parking spaces at 1371 Glenneyre St.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved South Swell Ice Cream on February 2. Commissioners added conditions ensuring employee parking off-site and requiring sidewalk cleanup and maintenance.

Overall, commissioners were enthusiastically supportive of the new dessert shop. Several agreed it’s a good addition to the HIP (Historic and Interesting Places) District.

There was some concern among a few commissioners and public speakers about potential confusion with South Swell Donuts, which has been in town for more than two decades. South Swell Ice Cream has an existing shop in San Clemente of the same name.

The site consists of a 9,200-square-foot property that is improved with two commercial buildings. Tenants include a Sandwich Shop (Jersey Mike’s, previously Subway), an upstairs vacant office space (previously occupied by Sounds of Color Studio) and the subject suite, which is currently a retail women’s clothing store (Kiska). The rear of the site is developed with a surface parking lot with 15 off-street spaces.

The existing suite will be remodeled, but no new floor area is proposed.

South Swell Ice Cream specializes in hand-dipped ice cream bars with unique and gourmet flavor combinations. The business will primarily operate as a take-out restaurant, with no indoor seating. The proposed hours of operation are from 12-10 p.m. daily.

The project also includes six outdoor seats located within the 269-square-foot patio front area of the proposed ice cream shop and six seats in the patio area of the adjacent sandwich shop.

To accommodate the outdoor seats, the front area will be replaced with similar materials but modified to be ADA-compliant. For accessibility, the existing patio will be leveled out replacing the existing materials to provide a better transition to the sidewalk. Plans also include a new central concrete walkway, replacing the turf, and removing the smaller plants and palm trees on the north side.

Later on the agenda, under councilmember requests, Councilmember Peter Blake, is asking the council to consider directing staff regarding moving forward with the abandonment of Temple Hills Pathway number four.

On July 21, 2020, the council received a comprehensive analysis of Temple Hills Pathway number four and options related to its abandonment. Blake is recommending that the council direct staff to bring forward an agenda report and process to abandon the pathway based on the 2020 analysis.

Council previously considered a proposal to abandon three of the four Temple Hills neighborhood pathways. After hearing public comment, many opposing the abandonment, council voted 4-1 on Nov. 19, 2019, to abandon three of the Temple Hills paths the city has never owned and doesn’t want to own, and directed staff to figure out what to do with a fourth path, also never owned by the city.

At the meeting, council directed staff to return with an analysis on what to do with the fourth pathway. The analysis, which was received by council in July 2020 but no action was taken, summarized the previous comments from councilmembers at the 2019 meeting.

Historically, limited pedestrian use of pathway number four has occurred and the pedestrian course of travel trespasses in certain areas on private property, according to the analysis.

The owners of the adjacent property at 718 Coast View Drive have previously allowed pedestrians to trespass on their private property to provide for neighborhood passage between Buena Vista Way and Coast View Drive, however, the owners prefer no trespassing.

Council also discussed neighborhood safety aspects at the 2019 meeting. Pathway four could provide an alternative source for neighborhood evacuation; however, the existing pathway topographical conditions were discussed as a potential evacuation impediment.

Councilmembers also noted concern in regard to constraints and cost for potential development of the pathway.

Another councilmember request (which is first in line to be heard next week), Councilmember George Weiss is asking to discuss possible reconsideration of calming traffic speed bumps for the 800 block of Bluebird Canyon Drive.

“Speeding cars pose a significant safety risk to residents exiting their garages along the 800 block of Bluebird Canyon Drive,” Weiss wrote in his request.

Many residents have reported near-misses with speeding vehicles, he explained. Pedestrians are also at risk due to the lack of sidewalks.

Local residents previously collected more than 75 signatures in favor of the speed hump. At a Sept. 26, 2019, hearing on the matter, the Parking, Traffic & Circulation Committee voted 5-0 to deny the request. The PT&C directed staff to conduct a comprehensive traffic calming study, including a speed survey, increase enforcement and education and hold a Bluebird Canyon Drive community meeting.

“Although appreciated by residents, these measures have not reduced the safety risks caused by speeding drivers,” Weiss wrote in his request for next week.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.