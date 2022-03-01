NewLeftHeader

clear sky

65.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 17  |  March 1, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 030122

“Art in Public Places” – Second Thought by Herbert Laizans

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Second Thought by Herbert Laizans was installed in 1992 in front of the Festival of the Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Road. It was funded by the City of Laguna Beach Art in Public Places.

art in closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

“Second Thought” at the entrance of Festival of the Arts 

The location of Second Thought is a fitting site, since Laizans exhibited at the Festival of Arts from 1980-2008. 

Laizans, an artist, designer and sculptor, described his sense of design as fluid and explained that the simple clarity of his vision translated into metal and stone, both on a large and small scale.

“My work is a celebration of life,” Laizans said. “I am moved by nature and that is reflected in my pieces.”

art in street

Click on photo for a larger image

In view of passersby on Laguna Canyon Road   

Laizans was born in Latvia in 1941. His family left German-occupied Latvia in 1944 due to the Russian invasion. They lived in both East and West Germany until finally immigrating to the U.S. in 1950. After first arriving in Virginia, the family finally settled in Santa Ana, CA.

His art education began in early childhood and Laizans has been engaged in some form of art for as long as he can remember – sketching, designing models and sculpting stone and metal. His professional career began in 1964, when he started designing jewelry for a major manufacturing company. 

art in sideways

Click on photo for a larger image

One of the many intriguing angles of “Second Thought”   

In 1967, Laizans returned to Europe to study art and design in Copenhagen, Denmark. A few years later, he returned to California. After working with several jewelry manufacturing companies, he started his own jewelry design business in Laguna.

This is the 49th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.