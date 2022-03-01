NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 17  |  March 1, 2022

Hortense Miller Garden to hold Art in the Garden Workshop

The Hortense Miller Garden is offering an Art in the Garden Workshop creating sun catchers on Saturday, March 5 from 9:45 a.m.-12 p.m. The workshop cost is $20 to cover materials.

A sun catcher is a fun way to bring art and elegance to your garden. Participants of all ages are invited to this workshop, where they’ll take inspiration from the beautiful surroundings to create their own interpretation of the coastal landscape of sea and flowers. 

Workshop participants must register in advance for the class by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or via the website at www.hortensemillergarden.org/event-schedule.

Directions on how to get to the garden will be provided with registration.                

The Hortense Miller Garden, a hidden Laguna Gem, features a 2.5-acre garden with more than a dozen unique trails and a pristine mid-century modern home built by Knowlton Fernald in 1958 on the slope of Boat Canyon. The walls of glass of this home offer breathtaking ocean views. The original furnishings give the home a rare authenticity, fitting of a true Laguna artist. Tucked under towering Torrey Pines, planted from one-gallon saplings in 1959, there are more than 600 plant species of which about 150 are California natives. The wondrous variety of plantings gives the garden color and texture during every season. The Aviary Gallery features an exhibit of the original renderings of the home drawn by the architect in 1958. 

Hortense Miller Garden is located at 22511 Allview Terrace, Laguna Beach. www.hortensemillergarden.org.

 

