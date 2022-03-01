NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 17  |  March 1, 2022

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents 030122

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents Unframed: America Martin

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents, Unframed: America Martin, an exhibition of both new and retrospective work rooted in America Martin’s investigation of the human experience on display through Friday, April 15. Featuring a selection of unframed pieces, Unframed explores both the literal boundaries and conceptual confines that Martin’s practice defies. Bursting with life, form and color, Martin seeks to expand upon themes of self-exploration and transcending limitations. From paintings that inherently don’t require framing, to works on paper that have not yet been framed, this exhibition invites the viewer to engage with Martin’s art in an organic, visceral way.

JoAnne Artman Make A Fire

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of JoAnne Artman Gallery

“Make A Fire & Pick A Plum,” oil and acrylic on canvas by America Martin

Prioritizing the figure as a central focal point throughout her career, Martin’s imagery is allegorical, familiar, and above all, hopeful. Exhilaratingly fluid and densely rich, the works examine the principles of figuration, portraiture and the body’s environments. Optimistic in her strokes, omnipresent throughout the narrative and original in her inspirations, Martin reimagines her preferred subjects of reclined women amid nature and performing musicians. Maintaining her signature bold line and massive, solid figures across a variety of mediums, Martin’s emotive marks are an assimilation of light, pigment, movement and an incomparable emphasis on storytelling.

Through radical forms and an unmistakable aesthetic sensibility, Martin experiments with line weight and function as a tool for two dimensional representation of three dimensionality. Creating a new balance between solidity, mass and suggestion, thick lines are filled with the bubbling energy of thin, long scrapes throughout their length – adding both intensity and depth. New modes of expression emerge from continued internal and formal investigations, informed and characterized by Martin’s Colombian heritage with a focus on the anecdotal and symbolic.

JoAnne Artman Woman in Blue

Click on photo for a larger image

“Woman in Blue,” oil and acrylic on canvas by America Martin

America Martin is a Colombian American fine artist based in Los Angeles. Her work will inspire, provoke, engage and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression. An artist’s reception is taking place Tuesday, April 6 from 5-7 p.m. RSVP to 949.510.5481 by Wednesday, March 23. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 346 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach and open by appointment. www.joanneartmangallery.com.

 

