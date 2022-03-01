NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 17  |  March 1, 2022

Laguna Beach Democratic Club to hold first in-person meeting in two years

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC) will host its first in-person club meeting in two years at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 at the Suzi Q, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. Democratic Candidate Kim Carr, running for the redrawn State Senate in District 36, will address members in person and State Senator Dave Min will join the meeting by Zoom.

Senator Min will give an update on his many initiatives at the state level.  Candidate and City Councilmember and past Mayor of Huntington Beach Kim Carr will discuss how her past experiences, if elected, will continue to reflect the needs and concerns of the residents of Orange County. Both will answer audience questions.

State Senator Dave Min

“Every seat in the State Legislature that is held by problem solvers and activists like Dave Min and Kim Carr means more will get done for Californians everywhere,” said Laguna Beach Democratic Club president Gwen McNallan.  “All have strong track records – Kim Carr in dealing with the major oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach while serving as Mayor, and dealing with homelessness and business issues – and Senator Min for seeking to ban offshore drilling and change to a more effective way of electing the OC Board of Education…to name just a few.” 

Democratic Candidate for State Senate Kim Carr

Carr has been a member of Huntington Beach City Council since 2018 and served as mayor last year. Prior to public service, which has also included the Huntington Beach Public Works Commission General Plan Advisory Committee, she had a 25-year successful business career as a media sales manager.

In addition to dealing with a massive oil spill crisis last year, Carr was involved in introducing a mobile crisis response team to serve homeless people and other people undergoing mental health emergencies.

Carr was born and raised in Southern California and is a graduate of California State University Fullerton in American Studies with a minor in economics. She and her husband and two teenagers are deeply involved in their local schools and community organizations.

“We are on the ground in this community doing the work to solve some of the biggest issues facing our nation as a whole,” Carr said. “We need someone representing us in Sacramento who doesn’t just talk about problems but actually comes up with solutions.”

State Senator Dave Min graduated from the Wharton School of Business and had an extensive career in economics and finance before earning his law degree from Harvard Law School. Before his election to the state senate in 2020, he researched and lectured in business law as an assistant professor at the University of California, Irvine. Most recently, he has sought to create a fairer election of the Orange County Board of Education members by moving their election to the general elections in November, when more people vote. That bill was recently moved out by the Senate Education Committee. Other very recent legislation introduced by Min calls for banning of offshore drilling in California.

Senator Min lives in Irvine with his wife, Jane Stoever, also an attorney and law professor at UCI, where she heads an initiative to end family violence and their three children. Born of Korean parents who immigrated to the United States, Min has spent virtually all of his life in California.

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club is in its 76th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, causes and values.

For more information about the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, visit www.thelbdems.com.

 

