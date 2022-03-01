NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 17  |  March 1, 2022

Laguna Craft Guild returns March 6

Laguna Craft Guild vases

Courtesy of Laguna Craft Guild

The Laguna Craft Guild will return to the Main Beach Cobblestones this Sunday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to dusk. Come by and meet the local artists offering jewelry, ceramics, glass blown art, paintings and more. For more information and the schedule of future shows, visit www.lagunacraftguild.com.

 

