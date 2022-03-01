NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 17  |  March 1, 2022

Laguna Beach Garden Club to hold meeting 030122

Laguna Beach Garden Club to hold meeting on March 11

On Friday, March 11 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Matthew Barker, Laguna Beach’s very own city arborist, will be talking about the maintenance and pruning of ornamental trees at the Laguna Beach Garden Club monthly meeting.

Laguna Beach Garden Club Matthew Barker

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Garden Club

Matthew Barker

Barker has 15 years of experience in the horticulture industry, including more than eight years as a climbing specialist, which involves ascending to heights of the tallest trees to perform pruning and maintenance. He transitioned into the role of tree risk and health assessor while working on the U.S. Capitol Grounds for the Architect of the Capitol in Washington D.C. as well as for the City of Alexandria, Virginia. Currently he is the city arborist for the city of Laguna Beach where he manages all aspects of the city’s urban forestry program.

The Laguna Beach Garden Club meets on the second Friday of every month, September through May at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach in Tankersley Hall. Social time is 9:30-10 a.m. The general meeting begins at 10 a.m. The public is welcome and there is no charge for guests on their first visit.

In order to provide the most comfortable in-person experience, masks will be required inside Tankersley Hall. Refreshment tables will be outside. There will be no eating or drinking inside the meeting space.

For more information, contact Lynn Jax at 949.497.7363.

 

