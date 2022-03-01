NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 17  |  March 1, 2022

Pacific Marine Mammal Center offers 030122

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) is offering Diversity Scholarships to further diversity, equity and inclusion in the fields of marine science and conservation. These scholarships will serve youth (ages 8-12) and teens (ages (15-17) from underrepresented backgrounds.

According to the PMMC website, “As part of our commitment to supporting diversity and access to our education programs that inspire the next generation of marine scientists, biologists, veterinarians and conservationists, we are excited to share that PMMC is now accepting applications for a new diversity scholarship program. Children (ages 8-12) and Teens (ages 15-17) from underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds, gender identities, sexual orientations, and/or individuals living with disabilities who show a genuine interest in marine science, and who may not otherwise have the financial resources to participate…can now apply to our weeklong camps.”

Pacific Marine Mammal effie and gypsy

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of PMMC

PMMC’s loving Effie and Gypsy

Camp scholarships are available for Camp Pinniped and Teen (Marine Mammal Rehabilitation & Research) Lab.

Camp Pinniped is a unique experience for children ages 8-12 to witness a marine mammal hospital in action. Campers learn how the PMMC animal care team rehabilitates their seal and sea lion patients through a series of mock activities including weighing fish, preparing fish smoothies, cleaning pens, animal observations and learning the art of marine mammal rescue. Each day has a different theme in order to provide a well-rounded study of the ocean environment. Themes are creatively reinforced through hands-on activities, science labs, and arts and crafts. Each year there is new content, so campers who return keep on learning. For the Camp Pinniped application, go here.

Marine Mammal Rehabilitation & Research Lab is a small group experience which allows older teens to explore different aspects of marine mammal science. Teens gain daily hands-on experience in animal husbandry while they work side by side with PMMC’s rescue and rehabilitation team. Participants shadow their veterinarian on patient rounds and hear about current and past case studies. PMMC scientists teach the group about the physiology, population ecology, behavior and conservation of marine mammals. Teens participate in activities that are a part of PMMC’s ongoing research investigations. On the last day, the group goes out in the field with their researchers to conduct marine mammal observations to learn about research methods and techniques our scientists use to collect data. For the Teen Lab application, go here.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, go to www.pacificmmc.org.

 

