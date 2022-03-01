NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 17  |  March 1, 2022

Ray Bryson

July 4, 1930 – February 20, 2022

Ray Auldon Bryson

RIP Ray Auldon Bryson, born 4 July 1930 in Los Angeles, CA. Raised in Bakersfield, CA, graduated Bakersfield High School in 1949, University of Redlands in 1953, Berkeley Seminary in 1956. Resident of Laguna Beach for 56 years. Died 20 February 2022 after moving to Escondido, CA in February 2021.

Wed his wife of over 68 years, Ruth Charlene (Cain) Bryson, on 7 June 1953 in Redlands, CA.

Ray was an ordained American Baptist minister, married his three children, four of his grandchildren, and numerous family and friends. But his career was as a teacher, including 30 years teaching Social Studies at Horace Ensign Junior High in Newport Beach, CA, before retiring in 1992.

His greatest loves included his family and friends, being a member of South Shores Church for nearly 60 years, telling enthralling stories, eating (a lot), fixating on everything Danish, taking cruises with his wife and offspring, meeting new friends along the way, working on scrapbooks of his journeys, his ocean view from his Laguna Beach hillside house, being a “living model” in the Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters, and listening to the “holy trinity” of classical music: Wagner, Beethoven and Verdi.

He is best remembered for those spellbinding stories (many personalized versions of E.A. Poe stories), his weird sense of humor and perhaps the worst fashion sense in the history of the planet. Witness his loud and clashing ties, shirts and “trousers”.

Preceded in death by mother LaRue, father Auldon, stepmother Sylvia and brother Ronnie.

Survived by his wife, three children and spouses (Richard & Uldine Bryson, Kathryn & Fred Adams, Randal & Teresa Bryson) seven grandchildren (Alysa, Nathan, Karen, Steven, Angeline, Peter, Dianna), four great-grandchildren (Jackson, Wesley, Evelyn, Xander) and two brothers (Joe, Dax).

We love you and expect you to prepare a place for all of us to join you in heaven,

–Your loving family.

 

